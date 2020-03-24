Coronavirus: MDA releases informational videos in sign language

The videos give explanations on the coronavirus in general, including on the different possible symptoms, on quarantine measures, and more.

Informational videos in Hebrew, English, Russian, Arabic, Italian and sign language made by MDA about the novel coronavirus (Source: Magen David Adom)

"Magen David Adom is at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus," said MDA CEO Eli Bin.

"We are constantly working for the public in a variety of ways and ensuring they have access to the Ministry of Health guidelines as well as to clear information. We are proud to be a source of knowledge and information also for other countries in the world and now also for populations where things need to be approached differently," he added.