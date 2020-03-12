The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: Teachers Union calls on Education Ministry to shutter schools

“Schools and kindergartens are incubators of infectious diseases."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 12, 2020 12:33
A GROUP of junior high school students are demanding the government fulfill its educational duty to them. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Teachers Union of Israel has sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requesting that he close down Israel’s educational institutions and move students to distant learning.
The request came in response to the growing number of patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel.
“Israel is one of the most crowded countries in the world,” wrote chairwoman Yaffa Ben-David in a letter. She noted that Italy, Sweden, Denmark and Poland have all closed their schools, which has reduced the number of coronavirus cases in those countries. 
“Schools and kindergartens are incubators of infectious diseases,” Ben-David wrote, “posing a serious and immediate danger to students, teachers and their family members – especially those with poor immune systems or pre-existing conditions.
“We will not be able to stop the spread of the virus across the country once it infects entire schools,” she continued.
Ben-David accused the Education Ministry of putting the economy over the health and well-being of teachers.
“I ask you to order the closure of all educational institutions in Israel,” Ben-David concluded.
On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister rolled out a series of new restrictions, including that there should be no events with more than 100 people held in the country. However, he and Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov noted that they did not see a need to close schools at this time.
On Thursday, the Education Ministry reports that 85% of students showed up for school as usual, after a three-day Purim holiday. 


