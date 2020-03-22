Coronavirus: United Hatzalah's Eli Beer on respirator in Florida hospital

URGENT: Public asked to Pray for Eliezer Yehuda ben Chaya, founder & President of United Hatzalah after being placed on a respirator after contracting COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BzaUQVlIbv March 22, 2020



Beer last week was hospitalized last week in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital where he tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am in the ICU and waiting for results tomorrow, but most probably I do have it," Beer told the Post at the time.



Florida has a high number of infected people. Over the weekend, the number of cases climbed to 658, according to the Florida Department of Health. Twelve people have died. Beer was on a fundraising trip when he got a fever and checked himself into the hospital. He had come in contact with a rabbi of an area synagogue who was diagnosed with coronavirus, too.Florida has a high number of infected people. Over the weekend, the number of cases climbed to 658, according to the Florida Department of Health. Twelve people have died.

The public is being asked to pray for Eli Beer, the president of one of the Jewish world's largest emergency medical services organizations, United Hatzalah."URGENT: Public asked to Pray for Eliezer Yehuda ben Chaya, founder & President of United Hatzalah after being placed on a respirator after contracting COVID-19," a post on the Israel News Feed (@IsraelHatzolah) Twitter feed read Sunday morning.A spokesperson for United Hatzalah confirmed the tweet and said that Beer is "sedated and intubated."