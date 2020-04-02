Coronavirus: We worry about physical health, what about mental health?

For many elderly, especially for those living by themselves, receiving visits from their children, grandchildren and friends represents a key part of life. Giving up these visits represents one of the most painful consequences of the coronavirus outbreak. While in the time of emergency the public’s focus is on preventing the virus from spreading and carrying its lethal consequences on people’s physical health, the question on how the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have been affecting mental health remains crucial, especially for the most vulnerable groups such as those who struggle with depression or anxiety disorders, children and seniors.“Home confinement restricts freedom of movement and, therefore, is similar in some ways, to involuntary hospitalization or imprisonment. However, what makes the current situation less damaging, psychologically, is the meaning assigned to it,” Dr. Eli Somer, a clinical psychologist and full professor emeritus at the School of Social Work of the University of Haifa, explained to The Jerusalem Post. “This circumstance is a shared, communal experience designed to save lives. Still, there is a limit to how much can this state of affairs be tolerated with any comfort. Several factors can affect the mental health of those quarantined if the lockdown persists for much longer,” he added.Among the factors that the academic quotes as problematic are economic struggles, such as preexisting poverty, unemployment and the shutdown of private businesses, but also the uncertainty about the end date for limitations on movement and gatherings.Even though data on how the emergency is affecting mental-health related issues is not available yet, Somer pointed out that “crisis hotlines report a three-fold increase in phone calls and reports on family violence against women have risen even more.”Asked whether the authorities should take those issues in higher consideration in deciding which measures to implement, the professor responded that his main concerns revolve around the manner information about the pandemic is disseminated by both the government and the media.“The general tone of government officials has been characterized too often by implications of a pending doom. To increase public compliance with the social distancing decrees, the gravity of the threat must indeed be clarified. However, leaders should do more to offer reassurance about the excellent chances of survival if measures are adhered to as well as offer more encouraging information about post-pandemic future of the Israeli economy,” he explained. “Furthermore, the media should be very thoughtful about ways to strike the right balance between accurate information on the pandemic and best ways to manage the threat and sensationalist reporting of financial ruin, hospital overload, despair, loss and grief.”According to Somer, the people of Israel will be able to overcome the crisis without too many permanent consequences, but the issue of impoverishment will need to be properly addressed by the authorities. “We are a resilient people. I think that for those who will not have endured irreversible financial ruin or loss of lives in their families, this period will not be a trigger for any significant psychological crises. Nonetheless, I see the unprecedented unemployment rate as a major mental health risk. Many people in the tourism, food, entertainment and hospitality industries might be stripped off their financial assets. My prediction is that unless the government intervenes to prevent bankruptcies, we might witness an increase in suicide mortality similar to what happened in the Great Depression of the 1930’s in the USA,” he told the Post.Meanwhile, as the emergency and the home confinement continue, the professor warned against passivity.“The current situation forces people to become passive in the face of threat. However, passivity under threat is known to be conducive to post-traumatic distress. Our natural instinct in times of threat is to fight or flee. But, neither of these options is currently available: people cannot flee the country nor can they fight to eradicate the virus. My recommendation is that people should find ways to gain some control over their live,” he said.Setting up a new routine and structuring one’s time can be very helpful in this perspective.“Find tasks and challenges such as tidy up the clutter in your room, digitize your old photos, learn a new skill etc. Take care of others who are more in need than you: soothe your worried spouse, distract your children, call your elderly parents more often. These are all examples of adopting ways of coping that are related to better psychological outcomes,” Somer concluded. “The more psychologically vulnerable among us would do good to find ways to distract themselves from their pain by focusing on activities that offer relaxation and reward, connect with their support system, reach out to their therapists or seek online psychological help.”