Coronavirus in Israel: 148 dead, 129 intubated

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is beginning to level on Friday morning, as the Health Ministry confirmed 12,855 people have been diagnosed with the virus - 9,740 active cases.

So far, 148 people have died of SARS-CoV-2 in Israel and 2,967 have recovered.

Of the country’s 182 serious patients, 129 are on ventilators - an 8% drop from the day before.

Overnight, Israeli leaders agreed on a plan to begin opening the economy by Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

After hours of heated debate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the principals for an exit strategy that was presented to him by the National Security Council on Thursday. The plan was drafted with the help of a team of scientists, doctors and economists and balanced between the opposing viewpoints of the Finance, Health, Economy and Defense ministries.

The government will gradually open a limited number of businesses, which will be subject to the rules and restrictions that the Health and Finance ministries will determine by Saturday night.

In addition, the plan calls for permitting exercise and sports up to 500 meters from home and re-opening small-scale special education programs.

The final plan will be drafted over the next 48 hours and brought to a vote by the cabinet on Saturday night.

Jeruaslem’s continues to have the highest number of cases in Israel at 2,477. However, the Health Ministry has conducted the most tests in the City of Gold: 24,092. The second highest number of cases is in Bnei Brak - 2,201 - where 10,395 people have been tested.

All other Israeli cities have less than 1,000 cases.