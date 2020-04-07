The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus pandemic brings home need for proactive vaccine strategies

The pandemic has made it clear, to governments and big pharma alike, that dedicating significant resources to proactive vaccination strategies are key to save lives.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 7, 2020 17:08
Pre-filled M-001 universal flu vaccine syringes (photo credit: BIONDVAX)
Pre-filled M-001 universal flu vaccine syringes
(photo credit: BIONDVAX)
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has triggered a paradigm shift in assumptions regarding vaccine development.
The pandemic has made it clear, to governments and big pharma alike, that dedicating significant resources to proactive vaccination strategies are key to save lives. Healthcare systems buckling under the strain of the coronavirus would simply collapse under the additional burden of a severe influenza outbreak.
"Insufficient resources have been implemented and directed toward the important area of vaccination to date," Dr. Ron Babecoff, the founder and chief executive of Jerusalem-based BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, told The Jerusalem Post.
Biondvax CEO Dr. Ron Babecoff (Credit: BiondVax)Biondvax CEO Dr. Ron Babecoff (Credit: BiondVax)
"It was more sexy to go into rare diseases or even cancers, but we suddenly have an alarm call from nature, telling us that pandemics will occur and they have always occurred. This is a major threat that we are not prepared for. We are always in a status of being reactive, rather than proactive."
Based on technology pioneered by Prof. Ruth Arnon of the Weizmann Institute of Science, BiondVax is currently in pivotal, clinical efficacy Phase 3 trial for its unprecedented development of a universal flu vaccine (M-001), offering multi-season and multi-strain protection against all seasonal and pandemic human influenza virus strains.
Some 15 years after commencing operations, highly anticipated results of the final clinical trial are expected by the end of the year.
The Nasdaq-listed company's experience demonstrates the length of time often needed to bring vaccines to market, in contrast to significantly shorter time horizons in other recently-developing fields including immuno-oncology.
"Major innovations like immuno-oncology were brought to market as quickly as five years, rather than 10 to 12 years," said Samuel Moed, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy at global biopharma company Bristol Myers Squibb, who joined BiondVax's board of directors in March.
Samuel Moed, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb, and BiondVax director (Credit BiondVax)Samuel Moed, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb, and BiondVax director (Credit BiondVax)
"I see encouraging signals that aggressive posturing - like we have in cancer - is happening here very quickly, both in terms of the degree of technology innovation needed in vaccines, and the need for regulators and governments to prioritize and accelerate it."
The ability to stockpile multi-season and multi-strain influenza vaccines for a number of years, Moed said, "will make our entire system more resilient in light of these periodic pandemics that arise."
Despite the global race for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, both Babecoff and Moed emphasized that no corners will be cut by medicinal regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). There will be no relaxation of safety standards required for the vaccines, which are given to millions of healthy people.
"If we have good vaccines, then health authorities around the world can be proactive and can prepare the population ahead of time, instead of responding to and managing situations," said Babecoff. "We are fortunate that the coronavirus is not as deadly as Ebola or Avian Flu. I don't know how long we can count on this luck that we have today."
Should BiondVax's M-001 vaccine prove successful, matching Babecoff's cautious optimism, then countries will be able to stockpile the vaccine on a large scale and always be ready to vaccinate their population should there be an outbreak elsewhere in the world.
The company's clinical trial timeline and publication of results are unlikely to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Babecoff says, as they managed to collect the vast majority of swab samples from participants prior to the outbreak. The study represents the largest ever carried out by an Israeli company.
"In parallel, we are upscaling the manufacturing process at the new site that we built here in Jerusalem. We are in the category of essential industries, so we can work almost as normal despite the Ministry of Health restrictions," Babecoff said.
"According to our plans, we will finish scale-up by the end of the year, in parallel with the study. We expect to be ready for GMP manufacturing and the regulatory phase starting in the first quarter of 2021."


Tags technology Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by