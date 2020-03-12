Coronavirus: seven tips on how to avoid going stir crazy in quarantine

As dozens of thousands of people find themselves force to self-isolation in Israel due to the coronavirus outbreak, not to mention the millions forced to stay at home all over the world, a pressing question is how to deal with the new situation without surrendering to anxiety, boredom and a whole host of negative emotions.If many think that massive amounts of binge watching and social media time will do it, they should think about it twice, as Prof. Julie Cwikel, Director of Center of Women’s Health Studies at the Ben-Gurion University and an expert in social epidemiology, explained to The Jerusalem Post. Cwikel pointed out that there are different populations who are experiencing the crisis and they might have different needs: people who were forced to enter isolation after traveling abroad or coming in contact with someone who was infected, people who present suspected symptoms but are not sure yet on whether they are ill, families with children, elderly, people living alone.For everyone though, the key to remain in shape, both physically and mentally, is to stay active and to fight the sense of isolation while avoiding spending too much time just occupied with screens.Here are seven tips to do so effectively:
Maintain principles of self-care, i.e. take care of yourself“It’s important to maintain principles of self-care, which in general means to continue doing the things that keep people healthy,” Cwikel told the Post. “People should eat well, get enough rest, exercise.”The expert highlighted that it is sitting all day long should be especially avoided.“It’s important to keep busy and active within the framework of your house. Sitting is not a good way to lay off physical tension and emotional distress,” she said.Listening to their own needs, she added, is crucial also for people who take care of others, whether they are children or adults, including medical professionals.“Caregivers should give extra attention to their needs, because taking care of others is also a risk factor for feeling anxious and depressed,” she pointed out.
Reach out to people, talk, express how you feelIn spite of being force at home, those quarantined should try to limit their isolation.“Use your social networks to talk to people. When they feel stressed, people should call someone and chat or talk to those living with them and express what is making them feel stressed,” the professor recommended.She emphasized how this is a time of anxiety.“Anxiety is exacerbated in conditions of uncertainty. Talking about what we can do within the constraints of the situation will help people feel they are in control,” she pointed out, adding that very often, friends or colleagues might not be aware of the fact that someone is in quarantine, so it is important to let them know and give them the opportunity to help.“This is especially crucial for those who are living alone. Others should check in with them regularly. For example people who are worried about their parents should be in touch with them on a daily basis, to see how they are doing, just to chat, to connect and not leave them feeling isolated,” Cwikel said.The professor pointed out that several lines are set up for people to find help and her own center is in the process of establishing one line for parents to call in and seek advice on how to handle the situation with their children, while the university is also getting organized to offer other resources to the community.
Do what helps you relaxAccording to the academic, people should both try to implement what has helped them in the past to cope with a situation of stress and to find new techniques, within the framework of the home.“It might be reading a book, doing crafts or handywork around the house, having a cup of tea or a special comfort food, getting up and moving around” she told the Post.Cwikel suggested implementing or carrying out mindfulness or meditation techniques, which can be learned online.“It’s important that people try to do something to contrast their anxieties, to relax and stop the worrying cycle. We know that continual worry about something without taking action increases the level of distress,” she explained.“Moreover, people struggling with depression should keep doing what they know they are supposed to do: talking to people, taking medications, perhaps do online therapy,” the academic added. “Again do the things that have helped you in the past, keep active physically, write a journal, draw pictures, and so on.”
Limit the time looking at screensWhether is watching a movie after another or constantly checking the latest news, the temptation to spend the time forced at home watching at screens is strong for everyone. However, Cwikel warn that both activities should be limited.“There is a tendency for adults and sometimes also for children to be always connected to their phones. We know from research that this doesn’t help lowering their distress level,” she pointed out.If watching TV can be a good way to pass time, the expert suggested finding the right balance between doing something that people enjoy and activities that actually benefit them.“People should not spend too much time sitting,” she highlighted. “Also parents should realize that keeping children in front of a TV or videogames does not help with their level of stress.”Also checking the news compulsively should be avoided.“It is ok to want to be informed, but not all the time, because this keeps us in a state of alertness and anxiety, which stresses adults but also children,” she said.
Be playful with your children“For those who are home alone with children it’s especially important to recognize that they pick up on our moods, so we might see more irritability and problems with sleeping or eating, also depending on the age of the child,” Cwikel noted.In order to cope with the situation, if possible more hugs and holding can help, as well as being playful and silly together.“We encourage people to be playful with their children, and do things with them, even silly things, drawing, putting hats on, dressing up, moving, dancing. This helps them as well as the adults,” she told the Post.“Don’t assume that because children might act clingier, there is something wrong with them. They may be picking up on the distress of their parents. If you see children reflecting your own distress, try to lower it and then do it with your child,” she added.
Don’t feel embarrassed“People should not feel embarrassed or stigmatized if they are feeling distressed, a lot of people are on the same boat,” the professor noted.“This is a very important message: let’s not stigmatized those who are looking for help or reaching out. This is the human condition, when we are in distress, we like to be with other people, to be told that someone cares about us, it is a universal need,” she added.
Keep physically active from your living room using online resourcesAs explained to the Post by Tova Eastman, personal trainer, fitness nutrition specialist, weight management specialist and founder of IGNITE Fitness, keeping physically active without living home is absolutely possible.“There is a common misconception that fancy equipment is needed in order to exercise, while you can just use your bodyweight. Push-ups, squats, abdominal exercises, planks, burpees, mountain climbers, lounges: there are exercises working on all different muscles in your body with no equipment, targeting every muscle,” she said, highlighting that regardless of the coronavirus crisis, a growing number of people are not going to the gym anymore and get beautiful results from home.Eastman emphasized that it is essential to know what to do and this is easily solved thanks to online resources.“I definitely recommend guidance because it is important to avoid injuries, especially to those who have never worked out before. There are tons of ways to access information from your house,” she pointed out, adding that often the biggest challenge is to find the right mental motivation “Sometimes this is the hardest switch, so having a video to follow or the accountability of a coach helps motivate people to work out, even if they are not in their favorite environment to do so.”An online community going through the same program might also represent a key support to feel motivated.The personal trainer added that working out can be a great activity to share with children: a baby can become the perfect weight to hold during a squat series, while older children are easily inspired to follow along the movements.“Also it helps remembering that you don’t need to do an hour-long work out, you can do get a great, effective work-out in twenty minutes,” she told the Post.At the end of the day, the important thing is to start, maybe with some music to get in the mood, with the right outfit to be more motivated. A positive outcome is guaranteed.
