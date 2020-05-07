The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus study suggests suppressing immune system curbs symptoms

Immunologists warn that interfering with the body's natural immune response may be dangerous.

By OMRI RON  
MAY 7, 2020 16:01
A laboratory technician is seen at the Inselspital Universitaetsspital Bern university hospital during researches for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland April 22, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
New research from the University of Southern California (USC) published in the online Journal of Medical Virology suggests that suppressing the body's immune system may assist in preventing severe symptoms from COVID-19, ScienceDaily reported.
The research suggests suppressing the adaptive immune system, as to allow the innate immune system to properly react to the infected cells, allowing it to fully eliminate the virus properly instead of eliminating it only partially.
This, the research suggests, may alleviate the more severe symptoms of COVID-19, if treatment occurs at an early in the disease's life cycle.
While a theory at present, the study suggests that the immune system may be overreacting to the virus, with the adaptive immune system starting to act sooner than it should when combating the coronavirus, thus killing healthy cells as well as infected ones.
Due to the slow nature of the disease, taking an average of six days to incubate, the immune system may not detect all the diseased cells, allowing for COVID-19 to make a resurgence.
This theory may also explain why some patients experience "two waves" of the illness, their condition becoming worse after seemingly improving initially.
"Some COVID-19 patients may experience a resurgence of the disease after an apparent easing of symptoms," said Sean Du, adjunct researcher and lead author of the study told ScienceDaily. "It's possible that the combined effect of the adaptive and the innate immune responses may reduce the virus to a low level temporarily. However, if the virus is not completely cleared, and the target cells regenerate, the virus can take hold again and reach another peak."



