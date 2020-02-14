The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Did baby dinosaurs get fever? Israeli scholars shed light on giants' life

The scientists tackled one of the most pressing questions regarding the giant creatures: whether dinosaurs were cold or warm-blooded animals.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 18:57
Troodon dinosaur eggs. (photo credit: DARLA ZELENITSKY)
Troodon dinosaur eggs.
(photo credit: DARLA ZELENITSKY)
The mysteries surrounding dinosaurs have fascinated generations of scholars and lay people. A group of Israeli scientists led by Professor Hagit Affek at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Institute of Earth Sciences has tackled one of the most pressing questions regarding the giant creatures who populated the earth for dozens of millions of years: whether dinosaurs were cold or warm-blooded creatures, placing them decisively in the second category.
The issue has far-reaching implications: the latter, also known as endothermic animals, can in fact generate their body heat, causing them to consume more energy but equipping them better against climate changes, while the former (exothermic animals) rely on the sun and the external condition – and at the same time, require less energy and therefore less food.
As explained in a study published in Science Advances Friday, the team employed an innovative method to measure historical temperatures, by analyzing chemical bonds among heavy isotopes in calcium carbonate minerals present in egg shells. Called clumped isotope geochemistry, this technique allowed researchers to assess the temperature of the body of the mother who laid the egg. Through analyzing fossilized eggs from three species of dinosaurs, the scientists came to the conclusion that their body temperature was between 35° and 40° C. Human body temperature usually ranges between 36.5° and 37.5° C.
In order the determine whether the temperature was caused by warm climate conditions or by their own ability to regulate their body temperature, researchers selected a group of fossils from the cold region of Alberta, Canada, then confronted with the data found analyzing the body temperatures of cold-blooded mollusks living in the same area at the time of the dinosaurs.
Comparison of Dinosaur body temperatures (Credit: Robin Dawson)Comparison of Dinosaur body temperatures (Credit: Robin Dawson)
“The global climate during the dinosaur era was significantly warmer than it is today. For this reason, measuring only the body temperatures of dinosaurs who lived near the equator wouldn’t tell us whether they were endo- or exothermic because their body temperature may simply have been a cold-blooded response to the hot climates they lived in,” Affek said in a university press release.
By applying the same isotope method to the mollusks’ shells, scientists assessed that their temperature measured around 26°C and dinosaurs must have therefore been endothermic creatures, otherwise their bodies could not have reached 35°C.
The team analyzed fossils from dinosaurs along the evolutionary path from reptile (exothermic) to bird (endothermic); however they argued that the change happened early on.
“We believe that this transformation happened very early on in dinosaurs’ evolution since the Mayasaura eggs—a lizard-like dinosaur species that we tested—were already able to self-regulate their body temperature, just like their warm-blooded, bird-like cousins, the Torrdons,” explained Affek.
According to BBC, until recently dinosaurs were believed to be cold-blooded in consideration of their close relationship with reptiles. In 2014 though, a study published in the journal Science Studies claimed that they represented an intermediate category between the two. The debate has been raging since then.
The new research by Hebrew University will add a crucial contribution to it. And, as pointed out in release presenting the research, it tells us that dinosaur parents should have worried if their baby got a fever.
Robin R. Dawson and Pincelli M. Hull from Yale University, Daniel J. Field from the University of Cambridge, Darla K. Zelenitsky from the University of Calgary and François Therrien from the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, Drumheller, Alberta are also co-authors of the study published in Science Advances.


Tags Hebrew University science dinosaur
