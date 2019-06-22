Feasting together, scientists unlock the menu of early Earth lifeforms

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

How did the planet look 571 million years ago? Well, the short answer is, very different then the world we know today.



The emphasis is on the word today as during the long process of evolution many life-forms simply failed to adapt and faded away, which means that no current life form is around now to remind us of how they looked or behaved.



Indeed, one of the reasons evolution is so difficult to fully appreciate is that it takes place over such a massive, almost cosmic, scale of time humans have a hard time imagining it without help.



One group of such life-forms that now does not exist is Ediacara biota. Named after the Ediacara Hills in South Australia where traces of them were found, delicate “prints in stone” show the remains of what once existed on this planet. Ernietta, a sack-like life form, was one member of that group.



Such fossils were also found in Namibia near the Bethanie village, which is why they are called Nama-type.







Group life, and ergo eating in groups to sustain life, began earlier than previously imagined. Vanderbilt scientists Simon A.F Darroch and Beandt M. Gibson used these findings, which were returned to Namibia, to reach a startling conclusion about Ediacara biota.Group life, and ergo eating in groups to sustain life, began earlier than previously imagined.





The Namibia findings pre-date the Cambrian explosion by roughly 30 million years, give our take a few millions.



The explosion was in the variety and complexity of life forms that began to appear on earth and it is named after Cambria (Wales in Latin), where some sites best-illustrate it.



Hence, it is possible our understanding of when complex life-forms begin to act socially on Earth needs to be tweaked, it might have been earlier than we thought.



Using computers to create fluid dynamics simulations, Darroch and Gibson were able to demonstrate how colonies of Ernietta floated together to enjoy nutrients delivered by the ancient sea currents and even emptied themselves away from the feeding site.







“They were enhancing the amount of nutrients going from individual to individual, and they were also exporting waste down-current and away from the one making it,” Gibson said.



“So it was a good dinner party in that they got to eat a lot and didn’t have to sit in their own waste.”



“They are behaving like animals, and that’s a link between them and what we recognize as animals,” Darroch said.









