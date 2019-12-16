For the first time in Israel, rabbi donates two organs to two people

Rabbi Elad Gadot set a new precedent in Israel on Sunday when he donated his kidney to a stranger.Thirteen years ago, Gadot made his first donation to his then 8-year-old child, Eliyahu, who urgently needed a liver lobe transplant. His father did not hesitate and made the donation.Within the kidney donation, he become the first person in the country to donate two organs to two different people at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, Israel Hayom reported.Lately, Gadot decided to make a second donation and with the help of the "Matnat Chaim" (Gift of Life) foundation, he made his second contribution.Another man also named Eliyahu, who Gadot did not know, had been waiting for eight years for the right kidney donor to be found - after Gadot was found to be compatible, the operation went underway."The fact that my brother is donating two organs is unprecedented in Israel," Rabbi Aviad Gadot told Israel Hayom in response to his brother's donation."We wish to encourage more people to consider donating organs," Rabbi Aviad added. "There are people who wait a long time for a donation and it is possible to help them and save their lives."