The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

French World War I helmet could prevent soldiers' brain injuries

According to researchers in the field, modern day military helmets, including those used by the US military today, are no more effective in preventing the damage caused by blast shock waves than military helmets used 100 years ago.

By HANNAH HEPNER  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 20:29
Specialist Tevin Howe and Specialist Eduardo Martinez take part in training on a U.S. Army Patriot surface-to-air missile launcher at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2019. Picture taken January 12, 2019. U.S. Air Force/Tech (photo credit: SGT. DARNELL T. CANNADY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Specialist Tevin Howe and Specialist Eduardo Martinez take part in training on a U.S. Army Patriot surface-to-air missile launcher at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2019. Picture taken January 12, 2019. U.S. Air Force/Tech
(photo credit: SGT. DARNELL T. CANNADY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Last month, over 100 US military personnel were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from one missile attack alone. 

According to researchers in the field, modern day military helmets, including those used by the US military today, are no more effective in preventing the damage caused by blast shock waves than military helmets used 100 years ago. 
Although research suggest that helmets provide some protection from shock waves, no helmet has been created specifically to protect from blast shock waves.

New evidence shows that a simple, French design of helmets used during World War I could be the solution to preventing this brain damage, according to the Washington Post

Joost Op ‘t Eynde, a biomedical engineering doctoral candidate at Duke University researching these helmets conducted a study to compare multiple styles of helmets. The study compared the current US helmet with the “Brodie” helmet, used by the US and the British in World War I, the “Stahlhelm” helmet, used by the Germans in World War I, and the “Adrian” helmet, used by the French in World War I. 

In the study, researchers put each of the helmets - with sensor devices on them - on dummies. Shock waves, with effects equivalent to those of German artillery wounds ranging from 1 to 5 meters away, were then fired at the dummies. 

“Indeed, some historical helmets performed better in some respects,” said Op ‘t Eynde in a statement released by the university.

According to the study, all the helmets reduced the risk for moderate brain bleeding, however the “Adrian” helmet, created by the French in 1915, had the lowest risk for moderate brain bleeding. Researchers found this fascinating because this helmet was made from the same material as the British and German helmets and even had a thinner wall. 

“The main difference is that the French helmet had a crest on top of its crown. While it was designed to deflect shrapnel, this feature might also be deflecting shock waves,” Op ‘t Eynde explained. 
This result could be due to the crest providing an additional protective layer to reflect the shock waves when the waves were fired from directly above the crest.

After seeing the results of this study, the researchers at Duke hope that these discoveries help manufacture new helmets that can better protect soldiers from shock waves. 
“The difference a simple crest or a wider brim can make in blast protection, shows just how important this line of research could be,” said Op ‘t Eynde.

“With all of the modern materials and manufacturing capabilities we possess today, we should be able to make improvements in helmet design that protects from blast waves better than helmets today or 100 years ago."


Tags france world war i US Army Brain damage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The 'Malka Leifer' cloud over Rivlin's Australia visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by