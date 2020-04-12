The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Government will not stop flights from abroad - report

Number of infected Israelis surges to around 11,000 * 103 people are dead

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 12, 2020 11:56
AN EMPTY departure hall of Ben-Gurion Airport this week – Israel’s policies to contain the spread of coronavirus were clearly prescient. (photo credit: FLASH90)
AN EMPTY departure hall of Ben-Gurion Airport this week – Israel’s policies to contain the spread of coronavirus were clearly prescient.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Flights will continue to arrive to Israel from abroad, including from places with a high level of coronavirus, cabinet ministers decided on Sunday. However, returnees will b e required to enter a "coronavirus hotel" for isolation, except under special circumstances.
"In exceptional and exceptional cases, the Health Ministry direct-general, in consultation with the Home Front Command, may authorize a foreigner to stay in isolation for health or humanitarian reasons or other special circumstances," a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said. 
The regulation is in effect until April 22.
Ministers made the determination after weeks of vacillating and uneven enforcement of previous policies amid the spread of COVID-19

The debate is taking place as the number of coronavirus patients in Israel continues to climb and Israelis face new restrictions, such as wearing a mask in public spaces. In addition, the country is struggling to test people already in Israel. A report Saturday night revealed that the number of tests carried out at laboratories on Thursday and Friday stood at 5,521 and 5,980 - a drop from close to 10,000 the Sunday before.
The country's death toll hit 103 as of Sunday morning. To date, 10,878 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 174 patients are in a serious condition, including 123 requiring ventilation.
A total of 1,388 patients have recovered from the virus, officially called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV).
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on the night before the cabinet meeting: "From this moment, the responsibility for intake of travelers from abroad goes to the Defense Ministry and the IDF, and they will be put up in hotels for 14 days. That was decided in a meeting with the prime minister and relevant government ministers. It is a good and right decision."
But two and a half weeks earlier, on March 25, Bennett wrote a very similar tweet: "We in the Defense Ministry will take responsibility for Israelis returning from abroad. Starting on Saturday night, whoever returns from high-risk countries abroad will be checked immediately upon arrival in Israel and will be sent to a quarantine hotel."
Sunday’s cabinet decision came after weeks of changing policies towards arrivals to Israel from abroad.
On March 10, anyone who was not a citizen or permanent resident of Israel had to leave, and since then, anyone arriving in Israel must self-quarantine for two weeks.
Bennett and the National Security Council decided on March 25 that everyone arriving in Israel would be checked for coronavirus. People returning from high-risk locales, such as the US, Italy and Spain, would undergo a coronavirus test as they disembarked from the plane, and would be sent to a quarantine hotel designated for their category. Anyone whose test came back negative could finish the quarantine period at home, and if they tested positive, they would go to a different quarantine hotel with other people infected with coronavirus.
At a cabinet meeting two days later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to allow arrivals to continue to self-quarantine.
On April 1, amid media reports about people arriving without being tested for the virus and subsequent criticism, Netanyahu took a more maximalist approach than Bennett’s, requiring everyone who arrives from abroad to go to a quarantine hotel, not just those coming from high-risk countries.
However, Bennett said it would be logistically impossible and very costly to fully implement the plan, and said only arrivals from New York, where there is a high level of coronavirus infections, would be sent to the hotels at first. Even that proved to be problematic from a legal standpoint, because the arriving passengers did not sign a form in advance agreeing to go to the quarantine hotels. Netanyahu had made the order while their flight from Newark, NJ, was already in the air.
As such, the temperature of each person who arrived was checked, and they were asked if they had any COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone with fever or coronavirus symptoms was sent to MDA for further care; MDA decided whether people need to go into self-isolation or a quarantine hotel. People without any symptoms signed forms saying they are able to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.
Fifteen of the people who arrived asked to be put in quarantine in a hotel, because they did not have a way to isolate themselves at home. They were transferred to the Prima Park Hotel in Jerusalem.
After that flight, the policy was applied unevenly, and in some cases not at all. People continued to arrive from abroad and went home to self-quarantine.
Over the weekend, Netanyahu examined the possibility of having people pay for their own quarantine in a hotel, but Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit rejected it.
While deliberations continued, United Airlines canceled a Saturday night flight from New York.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags travel Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by