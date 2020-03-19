Starting Sunday, the Health Ministry will allow Israeli clinics to test patients who have not been known to be exposed to the coronavirus, Ynet reported on Thursday. The tests will reportedly be done in special clinics, which are set up so that those visiting with a fever and respiratory symptoms will not infect others. MDA) paramedic travels to the home of a potential patient. The paramedic swabs his or her two nostrils and mouth and stores a refrigerated sample, which is then delivered to one of Israel’s five coronavirus testing labs. The whole process takes around an hour and a half.The Mossad overnight Wednesday brought to Israel from abroad 100,000 coronavirus test kits, according to an exclusive report by N12 that The Jerusalem Post confirmed.The Post learned that part of the reason for the Mossad's involvement is that some countries involved in providing the testing kits may not have diplomatic relations with Israel or may have other complex reason for wanting to sell the kits under the radar.MDA opened its first drive-through testing center this week in Tel Aviv and within days five more are expected to open across the country.As of Thursday, 529 people in Israel were diagnosed with coronavvirus. Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.The specimens collected at these clinics could help locate others who need to be isolated, according to Ynet. Israel tests using what is known as a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR screening, which was invented in the US in 1983.To administer the test, a Magen David Adom (