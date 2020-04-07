The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

'Bad testing policy, lack of leadership, danger of irreparable damage'

The Knesset coronavirus task force's report offered the government recommendations, such as making changes to the country’s testing policies and establishing a national crisis-management body.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 7, 2020 16:38
Knesset commitee on coronavirus meets to discuss furher regulations, April 7, 2020 (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Knesset commitee on coronavirus meets to discuss furher regulations, April 7, 2020
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The Knesset coronavirus task force heavily criticized the state's management of the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday and rolled out a set of recommendations to help Israelis emerge from the current challenge.
Among the commission’s recommendations, which are divided into categories - policy, health system functionality, second-wave preparation, exit strategy, local authorities and economy - are making changes to the country’s testing policies and establishing a national crisis-management body.
“Continuing with the current policy could lead to a situation where the long-term damage to the economy will equally lead to loss of life,” commission chairman Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) said in a press briefing Tuesday.
He said that while the commission "has no doubt" that the government made decisions that have helped ensure Israel maintains a lower number of sick, critically ill or deceased patients compared to other countries, an overall strategy was lacking and "the commission believes that costly errors" were made in the decision-making process, which did not take into account the social and economic impact.
 
The commission met for nearly 29 hours with 73 relevant leaders from across the health and other related fields. Its recommendations were approved by a vote of six to zero.
"The committee's impression is that a significant part of the policy is formulated based on a strangled system,” the report stated.
For example, the commission said that it is difficult to determine whether the Health Ministry’s decision to limit the number of coronavirus screenings conducted per day was due to a medical philosophy or because “there were simply not enough test kits and our laboratories were not prepared."
The report also noted that there were contradictory statements made regarding the effectiveness of the use of masks and it questioned whether this was because until late March there were not sufficient masks in Israel to require a country-wide protection policy.
It points out that the Health Ministry admitted to the committee that it was aware of the threat of coronavirus to Israel as early as January 20 but made no efforts to procure additional ventilators until mid March and that no new ventilators entered the country between January 20 and March 26. 
"The Health Ministry did not know, when it appeared before the committee, to give any estimate of the rate of infection or the main parameters of the spread of the disease,” according to the report. 
It is further detailed that the focus on the number of ventilators is misleading, since the machine alone cannot save a patient, but a team of qualified medical professionals are needed to monitor and treat an intubated patient - and the country is also short on those caregivers. 
Moreover, the report points out that decisions were made in a limited forum - by the prime minister, Health and Finance ministry officials and that despite the existence of well-known emergency protocols being established by the Defense Ministry, no similar protocol was established to manage coronavirus.
"There is no operator appointed to act as ‘chief of staff’ for this event,” Shelah said at Tuesday's press briefing. He said that there was no “Coronavirus Cabinet” established in the government, headed by the prime minister and with the participation of relevant ministers, such as Security Cabinet operates in times of emergency.  
“The members of the committee believe that this alone is indicative of an organizational failure,” the report states. “In a multidimensional and deep crisis like this one, decisions should not be made on the fly.”
The report recommends that a crisis-management body be established as soon as possible.
In the realm of testing, the committee believes that testing should not be limited to people who are experiencing disease symptoms, as is currently the case - except for a relatively small number of monitoring tests. Rather, it said, three main groups should be checked regularly, in cycles of one to several days and with a fixed percentage of tests, for at-risk groups: populations at risk (elderly people, people with background illnesses); medical staff; and staff dealing with at-risk populations.
Regarding isolation, the report condemned the Health Ministry for its policy that when “physicians and nurses are admitted to isolation they would be considered 'sick' and would not receive regular wages, even though there is no difference between them and soldiers who were injured during their service."
That policy was overturned on Monday night, when the Knesset voted on the new economic plan.
The commission recommended a differential isolation policy that would not only cover populations at risk, but also geographical risk centers, such as the city of Bnei Brak and other communities, where there are unusually large outbreaks of the disease.
The report also noted that with regards to Bnei Brak specifically, aside from the Sisyphean struggle - commendable in and of itself  - to get every person who needed isolation into an appropriate environment with the help of the IDF “there is currently no plan in place to prevent Bnei Brak from becoming a huge coronavirus vessel.”
“The peripheral damage from a complete halt to any activity unrelated to coronavirus may eventually be worse even than the plague itself,” the report stated, and Shelah reiterated during the briefing. “The committee recommends a gradual release of the economy that must start as soon as possible, as soon as the end of the Passover holiday.
“The Committee believes that the needs of the economy and society require, immediately after Passover, changes in the prohibition of movement and work,” the report stated. “Even in the absence of an overall ‘exit strategy,’ continuing the current policy could bring us to a situation where the hard and dead numbers will remain low on a world-class level, but the damage to the economy and society will be irreparable, leading in the long run to even loss of life.”
At the same time, according to the report, Israel must prepare for a second wave of infection as soon as possible. The commission's research noted that it is expected that even if coronavirus begins to spread less during the summer months, it is expected to come back in full force next winter.
"It is estimated that a second wave of the Corona will erupt this winter, even though the current crisis has not yet passed,” the report said. “This should be discussed on all levels.”


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by