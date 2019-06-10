Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

In the gut, UVA finds healthy stomach microbes essential against cancer

In mice, disruptions in the microbiome causes breast cancer to increase in aggression.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 10, 2019 16:13
Breast cancer

Breast cancer (illustrative photo). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
Melanie Rutkowski of University of Virginia discovered a relationship between the microbes living in the stomach of mice and breast cancer, a press release by UVA reported on Monday.

The studied disruption was treating mice with antibiotics, which caused inflammation in the mammary tissue.

The growth of most (65%) breast cancers is dependent on hormones such as estrogen or progesterone. The disruption of the microbiome lead to an increase in the cancer’s ability to respond well to growth hormones and a rapid increase of the growth.


Rutkowski stressed that antibiotics should not be avoided by humans who need it as mice are not people. The mice were given a lot of antibiotics with the expressed purpose of disrupting their gut-microbes population over a long stretch of time, not at all the dosage given to a sick human for a brief time.

The study is one of a growing trend in medical studies which points to the important role gut microbes have in general human health.
   

