Independence Day regulations - what you need to know

Israel will celebrate its 72nd birthday under lockdown, according to a decision by the government. People are asked to hold BBQs and other events marking the day at home, only with members of their nuclear families.
Here are the rules, according to the Health Ministry:
From 5 p.m. on April 28 until 8 p.m. on April 29:
- People may only leave their homes for medicine or other essential items and to receive essential services available in their municipal districts. If what they need is not available nearby, they are allowed to get it from an adjacent area.
- There will be no public transportation.
- Food stores will be closed and people will not be allowed to buy food.
- Travel by foot is only within 500 meters from home to get fresh air or exercise, pray with an approved minyan or to do other activities already approved by the ministry.
- All other Health Ministry regulations still need to be followed, such us people over the age of 7 must wear a mask and maintain a distance of two meters between themselves and other people.