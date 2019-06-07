Interesting facts about CBD anti-ageing cream

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

CBD is taking the beauty industry by storm! For a long time, people have been looking for the fountain of youth. When it comes to the lasting youthful look, people are prepared to spend a lot of money which is why they buy all the products that promise a youthful look. They are even prepared to go under the knife to remove any signs of aging. Unfortunately, most anti-aging products on the market promise a youthful look but they are proving to be temporary solutions and they contain synthetic ingredients that cause harm in the long run. Health-conscious people are looking for beauty products that are natural and do not include any harmful ingredients such as parabens, synthetic colours, synthetic fragrances, synthetic preservatives, sulfates, and petroleum products. CBD is proving to be a safe natural ingredient that actually works to heal the skin, moisturize it and provide anti-aging benefits. That is why it is now being used to create anti-aging creams that have proven to be genuine and lasting.

Kushly Anti-Aging CBD Cream with Apple Stem Cells

One good example of a good quality CBD anti-aging cream is Kushly.com’s revolutionary CBD Anti-Aging Cream with Apple Stem Cells.

It is made from pure high-quality CBD extracted from organic non-GMO industrial hemp which regenerates the skin, moisturizes it and improves the production of collagen. It also contains apple stem cells that have been scientifically proven to provide longevity and regenerative properties to the skin. It is very popular with consumers and health stores are stocking it in large quantities. It is available directly to consumers as well as for wholesale. Consumers who buy this product can use it in the morning and in the evening by applying a small amount to the face, the neck and the décolletage after cleansing and toning the skin. It should be used daily to achieve a firmer, brighter and young-looking skin. We mention Kushly.com as a wholesaler, retailer and affiliate provider of high-end non-GMO certified products due to their quality assurance standards. According their COO, Sam Conley, the company exceeds FSMA, standards, with CBD ingredients from fully audited, FDA and US Hemp Authority certified farms.

How Do CBD Anti-Aging Creams Work?

When CBD enters the body, it interacts with the receptors in the endocannabinoid system to create balance. That way it regulates memory, fertility, pain, circulation, moods, appetite, the immune system, sleep, hormonal function and other body functions. It reverses aging by relieving stress, improving blood circulation, acting as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and moisturizer and by increasing collagen production.





CBD Relieves Stress and Improves Sleep

CBD relaxes body and mind and improves the quality of sleep, which gives the body an opportunity to remove toxins and regenerate body cells. The result is better health and appearance of the skin and the body. It also improves the body’s response to stress and reduces frown lines and that way prevents the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.





CBD Improves Blood Circulation

One of the major causes of fast aging is poor circulation that causes poor health of skin cells, slow cell regeneration and skin discoloration. CBD counters that by improving blood circulation which then improves the health of cells, improves cell health and reduces skin discoloration. The result is better health generally and better skin health which glows with youthfulness.

CBD Destroys Free Radicals

Free radicals that are created by natural body functions, poor diet and pollution destroy body cells leading to accelerated breakdown of collagen in the muscles, tendons, ligaments and joints, leading to poor function of organs, disease and early aging. Antioxidants from diet are normally not enough to destroy all these free radicals and a strong antioxidant is needed. CBD is a very powerful antioxidant, more powerful than vitamins C and A that destroy these free radicals and delays the aging process.

CBD is Anti-inflammatory

Inflammation is a major problem that is destroying the health of millions since it is a major factor in most chronic diseases. CBD reduces inflammation, reversing diseases, healing skin conditions and reducing puffiness around the eyes. In the process it improves health, improves skin health and reduces the appearance of fine and deep lines around the eyes. The result is better appearance of the skin.





CBD is Powerful Moisturizer

Dry skin causes the early appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Scientists have found that endocannabinoids are responsible for oil production in the sebaceous glands and that dry skin may be caused by a shortage of endocannabinoids. Fortunately, CBD is a very powerful skin moisturizer and it improves the production of natural skin oils, making the skin supple and preventing the appearance of fine lines.

CBD Increases Collagen Production

Scientists have discovered that collagen production declines by 1% every year after the age of 20 years. That means aging begins slowly from then on! Breakdown of collagen can be accelerated by free radicals leading to weak muscles, weak connective tissue, weak bones and loose-looking skin and that creates the aging look. Scientists have also found that CBD improves the production of collagen (1), making the skin and muscles firmer and connective tissue and bones stronger. CBD also improves the appearance of scars, wrinkles and skin discoloration. By consistently applying a product with CBD one creates a youthful appearance.

References

1. 1. Kogan NM & others. (2015, Oct). Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Cannabidiol, a Major Non-Psychotropic Cannabis Constituent Enhances Fracture Healing and Stimulates Lysyl Hydroxylase Activity in Osteoblasts.



In collaboration with kushly.com



Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



