Israel, Britain sign scientific cooperation agreement

An agreement for scientific cooperation was signed on Wednesday between Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis and his British counterpart Sam Gima. The agreement will expand scientific cooperation between the two countries to promote science, technology and innovation.



The agreement was signed as part of the International Conference of Science Ministers, held in Jerusalem this week and attended by science ministers and senior delegations from more than 25 countries.





Akunis said: “The new agreement opens up additional opportunities for Israeli scientists to cooperate scientifically with their British counterparts. This is a clear and strong message to organizations that call for academic boycotts of Israel.”The goal of the agreement is to promote the exchange of scientific research by expanding cooperation and research among policymakers in the government, government authorities, research organizations and institutions of higher education. Among the areas examined for cooperation are: making science more accessible to the public, artificial intelligence, development of satellite-based applications that support education, agriculture and marine research, renewable energy, biotechnology, health and neuroscience.