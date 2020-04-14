'Israel has lost about 10,000 COVID-19 tests' - senior health official

According to a senior Health Ministry official, there are approximately ten thousand people in Israel suspected of being infected with COVID-19, whose tests have either been lost or had been delayed for more than a week on their way to being processed in labs, rendering them irrelevant, Channel 12 News reported on Monday night.

According to the report, the official relied on data obtained from Israeli healthcare providers.

The official elaborated that the reason so many tests had been lost or delayed along the way is the large amount of bureaucracy involved from the moment of testing until an answer is given to the patient.