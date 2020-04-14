Israel under lockdown as final days of Passover commence

The government unanimously approved that until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Israelis will not be permitted to leave their towns and cities. In Jerusalem, movement will be restricted within pre-defined neighborhoods.Moreover, to prevent crowding following the conclusion of Passover on Wednesday evening, bakeries and supermarket bread departments will not reopen until Thursday morning.

Memorial Day, Yom HaZikaron in Hebrew, starts April 27 at night and Independence Day ends April 29 at sundown.

The purpose of the expected move is to prevent people from attending memorial ceremonies in mass, holding large gatherings in cemeteries or throwing barbeques and other parties in large groups and in public spaces, as is common on Independence Day.

The decision to implement restrictions will be based in part on how well the public does or does not adhere to the Passover restrictions and if the number of people infected with coronavirus per day continues at its current rate or decreases or increases.

The country’s death toll stands at 119 people Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 11,868 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by the Health Ministry, including 180 patients in serious condition,136 requiring ventilation. Some 2,000 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Wolfson Medical Center in Holon confirmed that among those infected is an 8-day-old baby, who was born at Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. The baby was brought to Wolfson because he had a high fever, but he is currently in good medical condition.

His mother shows no sign of coronavirus.

A total of 7,680 tests were carried out between Sunday and Monday morning, the Health Ministry said, up from less than 6,000 a few days before. The ministry said it is targeting 10,000 daily tests during the Passover holiday.

The concern is that if there is not a near-full closure on Memorial and Independence days, then social distancing and other restrictions will be difficult to enforce.

All state ceremonies are already planned to be held without audiences and with limited participation.