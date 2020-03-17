Israeli company Kamada working on ‘passive vaccine’ for coronavirus

Rehovot based biopharmaceutical company Kamada has announced that they have started to work on developing a blood-plasma derived treatment against the coronavirus

“The concept that we are developing is not new: people that are exposed to a virus develop antibodies for that virus. If patients who have recovered from the disease and are in convalescence donate plasma, there is a very good likelihood that in that plasma there are going to be antibodies,” Amir London, Chief Executive Officer of Kamada, told The Jerusalem Post.

Kamada has two FDA-approved products, including an anti-rabies treatment that is sold all over the world. The company, which is publicly traded in Tel Aviv, is also the sole supplier of anti-snake venom to the Health Ministry.

London explained that they plan to collect plasma from patients recovering from COVID-19 and to purify its antibodies using their propriety technology.

“There is no assurance that this attempt will be successful because we don’t know yet what is going to be the level of antibodies in the plasma of people who recovered from COVID-19, but based on our experience, as well as of the experience of other companies in the field, we believe there is going to be a sufficient quantity of them,” he told the Post. “For sure, we know how to purify the plasma.”

The kind treatment that Kamada aimed to develop is known among professionals as a “passive vaccine.”

“A vaccine triggers the immune system of a person to develop antibodies, in this case, we are providing the antibodies themselves,” London explained. “Our treatment is a medicine, it targets the severely ill patients, whose situation is worsening and need a booster to fight the virus.”

Kamada is working to collect plasma in different facilities from people who recovered from the virus.

“Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital treating COVID-19 patients is definitely one of the partners we are working with,” London said.

Because the treatment they are working on is supposed to serve severely ill patients, he explained that the process to develop it does not require a complete clinical trial as it happens in the case of a new drug and therefore might be relative expedite.

“The concept and the technology have been already approved for other viruses, which means that assuming that we are going to have sufficient plasma and that the plasma is going to have a sufficient level of antibodies, which we are not sure yet, it is a matter of a few months to have the product ready for compassionate treatment,” he concluded.