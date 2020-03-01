The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Is a home coronavirus test on its way?

Hod Hasharon-based BATM Advanced Communications Limited announced that they have developed a new diagnostic kit to detect the novel coronavirus and that the idea of creating a home test is under discussion.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 1, 2020 18:40
Coronavirus diagnostic kit by BATM (photo credit: COURTESY: BATM)
Coronavirus diagnostic kit by BATM
(photo credit: COURTESY: BATM)
Hod Hasharon-based BATM Advanced Communications Limited announced that they have developed a new diagnostic kit to detect the novel coronavirus.
As the CEO of the company Dr. Zvi Marom explained to The Jerusalem Post, compared to the kit that is currently used by hospitals all over the world, the product conceived by BATM has the advantage of being faster and more accurate and, within a few weeks, the company aims to set the cost at approximately NIS 1 per test. The kit is expected to be CE approved next week.
Infectious diseases are among the leading causes of human death in the world. When COVID-19 (COronaVIrus Disease 2019) recently emerged as a threat to human health, BATM already had several years of experience in the field, which allowed it to rapidly employ its research and technology to tackle the new challenge, Marom pointed out.
“We are a very well-known entity within the field of infectious diseases," he told the Post. "In the past several years, people have been paying more attention to different kinds of illnesses, such as cancer for example, forgetting the damage that infectious diseases cause. We decided to focus on the diagnostic of pathogens, which means viruses, microbes, fungi etc., which are still the most fatal killers on the face of the earth.”
For the past nine years, BATM has been working with leading research institutions in several countries to develop an innovative diagnostic device to identify any kind of pathogen in less than half an hour.
“We built a machine that looks like a shoe box in which cartridges containing between 100 and 200 pathogens are inserted according to the suspected disease: we have created a hospital admission cartridge, a respiratory cartridge, a meningitis cartridge, and so on,” Marom explained.
The system is currently being tested in hospitals.
“We believe that this will mark a very big change in how people are diagnosed and treated for infectious diseases,” he pointed out.
It was in this scenario that the coronavirus emergency arose.
“We got reports about the virus from our Chinese colleagues very early on and started to monitor the situation, even receiving from them the sequence of the virus. We understood immediately that we were looking at a cousin of the SARS and the MERS diseases and we began to prepare,” he told the Post.
In order to face the emergency, the company decided to use the research to develop a specific kit for the coronavirus family of diseases, creating one that supports all the directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is completely compatible with the equipment currently available in hospitals.
“We basically took what we had in our research about the SARS and the MERS. We added to them the COVID-19 and developed a new kit just for these three diseases that can be used with existing hospital equipment i.e. RT-PCR,” Marom explained.
“All they need from us is a special kind of small tube,” he added.
The CEO highlighted that the BATM kit has a number of advantages, among them the fact that is faster than the more common one, and most importantly that it reduces the number of false positive results, meaning the number of people who are diagnosed with the coronavirus but are not really infected.
He also said that they are already working with several partners, including with government-related institutions in Israel and in Italy, in order to manufacture the kits in large quantities and make them very affordable.
The company has commenced the production of the kit at its Adaltis facility in Rome.
Italy currently has the third most cases in the world after China and South Korea, with over 1,100 people who tested positive for the coronavirus. Marom explained that they are collaborating with several universities in the country including Roma Tor Vergata.
As of Sunday, there have been over 87,700 cases of the virus globally.
The doctor stated that, even though this should not be a cause for panic, it is unavoidable that the virus will spread all over the world, including in Israel.
“Diagnoses is going to be an important issue not because this is a very dangerous virus but because it spreads very rapidly and it is unknown. Looking at human history we see that new viruses bring difficult results,” he told the Post.
“It is important for me to highlight that with my job in the private sector I have been part of the decisions that the Israeli government and the Health Ministry have made since the very beginning. I have to say that the measures taken have been on the cautious side and have followed the protocols suggested for facing a new virus.  For this reason, I believe that we will have a very good prognosis in Israel until the virus disappears,” he said, adding that BATM is even considering creating a home-coronavirus test, but that the matter is still under discussion because it might not represent the best solution.
“My first priority is to make this kit available for the benefit of the population,” Marom concluded.


Tags israeli health news israeli innovation coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bad legislation: Avoiding criminal prosecution may not help Netanyahu By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by