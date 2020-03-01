Is a home coronavirus test on its way?

Hod Hasharon-based BATM Advanced Communications Limited announced that they have developed a new diagnostic kit to detect the novel coronavirus.As the CEO of the company Dr. Zvi Marom explained to The Jerusalem Post, compared to the kit that is currently used by hospitals all over the world, the product conceived by BATM has the advantage of being faster and more accurate and, within a few weeks, the company aims to set the cost at approximately NIS 1 per test. The kit is expected to be CE approved next week. Infectious diseases are among the leading causes of human death in the world. When COVID-19 (COronaVIrus Disease 2019) recently emerged as a threat to human health, BATM already had several years of experience in the field, which allowed it to rapidly employ its research and technology to tackle the new challenge, Marom pointed out.“We are a very well-known entity within the field of infectious diseases," he told the Post. "In the past several years, people have been paying more attention to different kinds of illnesses, such as cancer for example, forgetting the damage that infectious diseases cause. We decided to focus on the diagnostic of pathogens, which means viruses, microbes, fungi etc., which are still the most fatal killers on the face of the earth.”For the past nine years, BATM has been working with leading research institutions in several countries to develop an innovative diagnostic device to identify any kind of pathogen in less than half an hour.“We built a machine that looks like a shoe box in which cartridges containing between 100 and 200 pathogens are inserted according to the suspected disease: we have created a hospital admission cartridge, a respiratory cartridge, a meningitis cartridge, and so on,” Marom explained.The system is currently being tested in hospitals.“We believe that this will mark a very big change in how people are diagnosed and treated for infectious diseases,” he pointed out.It was in this scenario that the coronavirus emergency arose.“We got reports about the virus from our Chinese colleagues very early on and started to monitor the situation, even receiving from them the sequence of the virus. We understood immediately that we were looking at a cousin of the SARS and the MERS diseases and we began to prepare,” he told the Post.In order to face the emergency, the company decided to use the research to develop a specific kit for the coronavirus family of diseases, creating one that supports all the directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is completely compatible with the equipment currently available in hospitals.“We basically took what we had in our research about the SARS and the MERS. We added to them the COVID-19 and developed a new kit just for these three diseases that can be used with existing hospital equipment i.e. RT-PCR,” Marom explained.“All they need from us is a special kind of small tube,” he added.The CEO highlighted that the BATM kit has a number of advantages, among them the fact that is faster than the more common one, and most importantly that it reduces the number of false positive results, meaning the number of people who are diagnosed with the coronavirus but are not really infected.He also said that they are already working with several partners, including with government-related institutions in Israel and in Italy, in order to manufacture the kits in large quantities and make them very affordable.The company has commenced the production of the kit at its Adaltis facility in Rome.Italy currently has the third most cases in the world after China and South Korea, with over 1,100 people who tested positive for the coronavirus. Marom explained that they are collaborating with several universities in the country including Roma Tor Vergata.As of Sunday, there have been over 87,700 cases of the virus globally.The doctor stated that, even though this should not be a cause for panic, it is unavoidable that the virus will spread all over the world, including in Israel.“Diagnoses is going to be an important issue not because this is a very dangerous virus but because it spreads very rapidly and it is unknown. Looking at human history we see that new viruses bring difficult results,” he told the Post.“It is important for me to highlight that with my job in the private sector I have been part of the decisions that the Israeli government and the Health Ministry have made since the very beginning. I have to say that the measures taken have been on the cautious side and have followed the protocols suggested for facing a new virus. For this reason, I believe that we will have a very good prognosis in Israel until the virus disappears,” he said, adding that BATM is even considering creating a home-coronavirus test, but that the matter is still under discussion because it might not represent the best solution.“My first priority is to make this kit available for the benefit of the population,” Marom concluded.