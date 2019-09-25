Israeli counter-drone co D-Fend raises $28m

Israeli counter-drone solution provider for urban environments D-Fend Solutions announced today that it has raised $28 million in funding led by Claridge Israel with participation by previous investor Vertex Israel.



The Ra'anana-based company also announced that in August 2019, during Black Dart 2019, the US Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) selected the EnforceAir c-UAS platform of D-Fend Solutions. EnforceAir c-UAS is an advanced autonomous system that automatically and passively detects, locates and identifies rogue drones as well as mitigates risk by taking control over them and landing them safely at a pre-defined safe zone.

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) supported the US Department of Defense (DOD) in evaluating component technology during Black Dart 2019, a joint interagency demonstration focused on rapid development and implementation of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) technology from readily-available commercial and governmental products.DIU selected technology vendors fielding best-in-class modal capability to demonstrate these capabilities, and sixteen C-UAS systems with the ability to detect, classify, identify, and track small UASs, were evaluated during the test event in June of 2019.D-Fend Solutions was founded in 2017 by chairman and CEO Zohar Halachmi, Assaf Monsa and Yaniv Benbenisti.Halachmi said, "Many counter-drone platforms were assessed by the DIU seeking the optimal solutions, and we are proud to have been down-selected." "D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir has demonstrated unmatched abilities to successfully mitigate the growing threats of commercial drones, especially in today's complex environments, thereby supporting US law-enforcement, DHS, DOJ and DOD agencies located in the US and abroad to save the lives of our soldiers," states Greg Gudger, President & CEO of ELTA North America, the exclusive marketer of D-Fend Solutions in the US.Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2019© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019———©2019 the Globes (Tel Aviv, Israel)Visit the Globes (Tel Aviv, Israel) at www.globes.co.il/serveen/globes/nodeview.asp?fid=942Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

