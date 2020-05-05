The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli masks designed with unique anti-pathogen fabric enter US market

“When coronavirus started we were an Israeli startup,” Dr. Jason Migdal. “Now, we are a commercial business."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 5, 2020 16:00
Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of Zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of Zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Israeli startup Sonovia, which sped up efforts to manufacture masks using its anti-pathogen fabric at the start of the coronavirus crisis in Israel has launched commercial sales.
The company, whose technology is based on a lab-scale sonochemical process that was developed at Bar-Ilan University and started manufacturing its product in March at a plant near Nahariya when Israel had only 200 patients, has sold 30,000 masks. Most of its clients are distributors and nonprofits in the United States.
“When coronavirus started we were an Israeli startup,” Dr. Jason Migdal, a research scientist with Sonovia, told The Jerusalem Post. “Now, we are a commercial business that is having success internationally.”
Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles.
“The technology is based upon a physical phenomenon called cavitation,” said Migdal. “Sound waves are used to physically infuse desired chemicals onto the structure area of materials, enhancing them with clinically proven antiviral and antibacterial properties.”
Migdal explained that the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, is spread via aerosol and direct contact. Therefore, antiviral personal protective equipment “are of crucial importance to combat the transmission of this viral epidemic,” he said.
Sonovia uses lower-cost, metal-oxide nanoparticles, including zinc oxide and copper oxide, to impart antibacterial protection. Research conducted through a grant by the European Union, in conjunction with 16 partners from 10 European countries, found the one-step process to be effective. Ultrasonic irradiation causes the formation of antimicrobial metal-oxide nanoparticles and actively impregnates these nanoparticles into textile fibers. Moreover, those fabrics impregnated with the zinc and copper oxides were shown to retain significant antibacterial activity even after 100 wash cycles at 75 degrees Celsius or 65 wash cycles at 92 degrees Celsius.
Its latest filtration - inhalation and exhalation - results showed a 98% success rate for stopping aerosols that are less than 5 microns in diameter, the size of the droplets that World Health Organization leaders think are transmitting the contagion. 
Typical respiratory droplets exceed this size.  
Migdal said the company is preparing to launch an additional study in connection with the Defense Ministry and Bar-Ilan University in the coming weeks. 
Furthermore, Sonovia has designed masks that would be appropriate for dogs and cats, Migdal said, as new research has started to emerge that pets can become infected and infect people. However, they have not launched production on this product. Migdal said the company is waiting for additional data.


Tags health Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
5 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by