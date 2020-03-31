The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli researchers successfully grow beef on soy protein scaffolds

The soy protein scaffold, which can be produced in different sizes and shapes, acts an edible replacement for the three-dimensional extracellular matrix found in all animals.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 31, 2020 11:02
Aleph Farms' slaughter-free steak on a pan (photo credit: AFIK GABAY)
Aleph Farms' slaughter-free steak on a pan
(photo credit: AFIK GABAY)
Hailing a "breakthrough" in slaughter-free meat production, researchers from Haifa's Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and foodtech start-up Aleph Farms have demonstrated that soy protein can be used as an edible scaffold for growing bovine tissue.
Led by Professor Shulamit Levenberg, dean of the Technion’s Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, the innovative technology was originally designed for medical applications, notably for engineering human tissue for transplants.
Levenberg is also the founding partner and chief scientist of Rehovot-based Aleph Farms, the start-up that shook the food industry in December 2018 when it announced the successful production of the world’s first “cell-grown minute steak,” grown from cells extracted painlessly from a living cow.
The latest findings, published in online journal Nature Food on Monday, present a novel process to grow cultured meat tissue within just three or four weeks, which the company says resembles both the texture and taste of beef.
The soy protein scaffold, which can be produced in different sizes and shapes, acts an edible replacement for the three-dimensional extracellular matrix (ECM) found in all animals, which provides structural support to cells in all tissues and organs. Soy protein is also advantageous as it is an inexpensive, protein-rich and readily available byproduct obtained during the production of soy oil.
The protein is a porous material with its structure promoting cell and tissue growth, researchers said. Its tiny holes are suitable for cell adherence, division and proliferation. Larger holes can transmit oxygen and nutrients considered essential for building muscle tissue.
"We expect that in the future it will be possible to also use other vegetable proteins to build the scaffolds," said Prof. Levenberg. "However, the current research using soy protein is important in proving the feasibility of producing meat from several types of cells on plant-based platforms, which increases its similarity to conventional bovine meat."
The team at Aleph Farms says it has combined six unique technologies enabling it to reduce the production costs and resources required to grow meat, including innovative approaches related to an animal-free growth medium to nourish the cells and bioreactors – the tanks in which the meat tissue grows.
Last October, Aleph Farms announced the successful cultivation of meat aboard the International Space Station, 339 km. from the Earth’s surface.
Describing the achievement as “an essential growth indicator of sustainable food production methods,” growing meat in space aimed to showcase the feasibility of reduced reliance on vast stretches of land, water, feed, antibiotics and other resources typically associated with traditional agriculture.


Tags science soy beef meat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by