Israeli robotic technology on the frontline against coronavirus

Kryon works to create, maintain and manage virtual machines that can essentially be compared to virtual workers.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 25, 2020 17:30
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy (photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
(photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
What do health systems need in order to effectively continue their fight against coronavirus? As the medical staff works tirelessly to tend those who are sick, a pillar of the efforts to tackle the outbreak relies on a vast amount of information to be parsed and transmitted fast to those who need them. In order to help with this goal, Israeli company Kryon Systems did not only set up technology to transfer thousands of Covid-19 lab test results from the Health Ministry to Israel’s health care provider Maccabi in record time, but it is offering to provide the same solution to any health system in the world free of charge.
A leading company in robotic process automation, or RPA, Kryon works to create, maintain and manage virtual machines that can essentially be compared to virtual workers, as the company’s CEO Harel Tayeb explained to the Jerusalem Post.
“RPA solutions allow computers to act like human beings and execute any logical process within an organization, even the most complicated. In addition, they are more efficient, faster, cheaper and work 24/7,” he said.
Among other activities, Kryon manages the entire sector of digital mortgages of one of Israel’s leading banks.
 
With 2.4 million members, non-profit health maintenance organization Maccabi approached the company to find a solution that would allow it to integrate into their system the detailed Health Ministry files with confidential coronavirus test results whose manual uploading was creating weeks-long backlogs and a mass of human errors and that in light of the dramatic increase in the number of tests performed every day in the country was becoming less and less sustainable.
“I got a call at 11 am on Friday morning by a representative of Maccabi who told me that they had a process that they thought we could help with,” Daniel Peled, Kryon VP Channel Sales, told the Post. “He asked me if we could have the automatized procedure up and running by Sunday morning. I explained that we would need someone available to describe us the workflow as well as to receive remote access to their system. We found a developer and within an hour he was in touch with the Maccabi business analyst. On Saturday night the system was ready, they did some testing and it went live on Sunday.”
“These are unprecedented times for Maccabi Healthcare Services and Israeli medicine. It is critical to leverage innovative technology to streamline intensive processes so we can focus on creating the best possible patient outcomes,” Ofir Kadosh, CIO, Maccabi Healthcare Services said in a statement.
“Within an hour after calling Kryon Friday morning, we amazingly had a signed agreement, and 48 hours later we had a fully automated integration with the Israeli Ministry of Health. Prior to the automation, this process would have taken 1-2 months of work by several employees. Now we can focus on the important work of testing and treating patients,” he added.
Tayeb highlighted that in this difficult time Kryon is ready to step up in the effort to help.
“In a regular day, I would say that my top priority is to make sure that my company is doing something meaningful, that we grow and we have more revenue. However, these days our focus is completely different: our main goal is to make sure that our customers, prospects and even any company in the market will be able to overcome this moment and survive,” he said, highlighting that Kryon is working hard to provide the support of their technology to the companies that need it.
“For this reason, we are also offering the solution we implemented for Maccabi to any health care system in the market for free,” the CEO concluded. “Right now, revenue is not the most important thing.” 


