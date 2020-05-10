The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Teachers Union, Finance Ministry clash as schools open on Sunday

Preschool and kindergarten students started school again on Sunday, after nearly two months.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 10, 2020 09:36
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomes students on their first day back to school (May 10, 2020) (photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomes students on their first day back to school (May 10, 2020)
(photo credit: JERUSALEM MUNICIPALITY)
The head of Israel’s Teacher Union accused the Finance Ministry of exploiting teachers because they are women Sunday morning in an interview with Kan radio, the same day that tens of thousands of preschool and kindergarten students returned to school.
Schools had been shut down for around two months due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I have stopped believing in the Finance Ministry’s failing conduct," Teacher Union head Yaffa Ben-David said. "To teach students via distance learning is difficult. Why does the dedication of the teaching staff continue to be exploited, because we are women? No other body is treated that way.”
Ben-David also complained that teachers were asked to teach on Lag B’Omer, a request made in an effort to help create some routine for children who started back to school after such a long break. But the teachers did not want to lose their holiday. 
“The Finance Ministry in its holy way exploits such things and makes them cynical and ugly,” she told Kan.
Despite that the Teachers Union refused to teach, some municipalities said they will open schools on the holiday, which celebrates a break in a plague that is said to have occurred during the days of Rabbi Akiva. Among them are Givatayim, Herzliya, Modi’in, Tel Aviv and Yavne.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that schools would operate in his city on Lag B'Omer and that teachers and aides would receive full pay.
Most preschools and kindergartens opened on Sunday, although amid frustration by parents who protested that they were essentially left without a full solution. Due to Health Ministry restrictions, children are broken into two, consistent groups, each consisting of about 50% of students (up to 17 students) and each group of students is learning for three consecutive days in a row at school and then three from home.
At the same time, only about half of children enrolled in private, subsidized daycares, such as WIZO and Naamat, returned Sunday, leaving around 40,000 toddlers at home. Parents were only informed whether they had a slot or not over the weekend.
Moreover, although the Finance Ministry announced that after-school programs could start to run under strict Health Ministry conditions, many are not opening at the beginning of the week. 
In Jerusalem, 630 preschools and kindergartens opened. The municipality announced that from Wednesday, after-school programs will be available to any students who need it. 

"We are slowly and surely bringing the education system back to full operation," Lion said. "Activating the education system is the first part of the return to the an active economy. Kindergartens and schools have been opened according to the Ministry of Health guidelines."

Parents can have hope, as the numbers of sick people in Israel continues to improve. Health and Education ministry officials have said that if the morbidity rate stays consistent then the educational system could return in full within a few weeks.
On Saturday night, the Health Ministry showed only 4,831 active cases of coronavirus in Israel, among the, 64 who were intubated. So far, 247 people have died.


Tags school teaching in israel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by