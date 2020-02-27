Israeli start-up Ibex helps detect cancer using AI

Tackling cancer is one of the most significant public health challenges of the 21st century. Accurately detecting the presence of cancerous tumors is an essential part of this challenge: Tel Aviv-based Ibex Medical Analytics is coming in support of medical professionals through their artificial-intelligence-based technology designed to be used in routine clinical practice.Ibex’s Galen Prostate solution, which helps to identify suspected cancer on prostate core needle biopsies, just received the CE-IVD Mark, the company announced on Thursday, marking the first time one of their products receives the certification of conformity to EU health, safety and protection standards. Ibex offers an important contribution in facing two challenges, the shortage of pathologists and the occurrence of human errors, CEO Joseph Mossel explained to The Jerusalem Post.“When a person shows potential symptoms of cancer, the next step is a biopsy, an analysis of a sample of the affected tissues. The examination of the sample has to be carried out by a pathologist using a microscope. Pathology is a complex medical discipline that requires years of training and the world is facing a shortage of these specialists, even in countries such as the US and the UK,” Mossel said. “There is a growing gap between supply and demand.”In order to support pathologists, Galen Prostate offers a solution based on an algorithm that among others provides the experts with a safety net to avoid a mistake that is not infrequent: tumors diagnosed as benign when they are in fact cancerous. Mossel said that in the studies Ibex has carried out collaborating with major labs in Israel, France and the US, such mistake was registered at a rate between 3% and 12% of the cases.“Labs perform their normal tests and then they feed the results into our algorithm; if it detects something unusual, an alert is issued,” he explained.According to Ibex, the algorithm was trained on slides from a dataset of over 60,000 prostate slides from multiple institutions and representing a variety of diagnoses and clinical findings.“We achieved results that I would call unprecedented. Blinded clinical trials that we carried out in Israel and in France testing the findings of our technology compared to those of several pathologists examining each sample showed that our algorithm was able to detect cancer in over 99% of the cases when it was present,” Mossel told the Post.“It is important for us to highlight that we have already prevented mistakes, we have already helped people get a correct diagnosis. Discovering to be sick with cancer is not good news, but the alternative of a mistake in the assessment of the situation is much worse,” he added.“We are impressed with the results of the study, particularly with the performance of Galen Prostate, which was in near-perfect concordance with the consensus diagnosis between multiple pathologists. This solution can become an important tool for pathologists that look for ways to reduce diagnostic error rates,” Delphine Raoux, MD, Head of Innovation Technologies at Medipath - the largest network of private pathology labs in France, who participated in the study - said according to a release by Ibex.“Medipath believes that AI-powered solutions are the future of pathology and we are happy to participate in trials that demonstrate their accuracy and utility, and to collaborate with Ibex to help the evolution of their AI solutions,” she added.Galen Prostate is ready to be commercialized with several clients who were waiting for the CE-IVD Mark already lined up.“We are the only company in our field ready to sell our product,” Mossel said.Ibex has also developed an algorithm for breast cancer detection, which is also already been used in labs.“We are hoping it will be CE approved by the end of the year,” he explained.The company believes that their technology is potentially relevant for all types of cancer.“We are also working on a product whose focus is helping pathologists be more efficient and accelerate the examination, which will help addressing the problem of the shortage of specialists” Ibex CEO concluded.