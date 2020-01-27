An Israeli startup company is hoping to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus by shipping meters of anti-pathogen fabric to produce face masks or other hospital apparel and protective clothing to China.

“We see an epidemic,” said Liat Goldhammer-Steinberg, CTO of Sonovia Ltd., an Israeli company whose technology is based on a lab scale sonochemical process that was developed at Bar-Ilan University. “We have the ability to help prevent the virus from spreading.”

Specifically, Sonovia developed an almost-permanent, ultrasonic, fabric-finishing technology for mechanical impregnation of Zinc oxide nanoparticles into textiles.



“The technology is based upon a physical phenomenon called cavitation: Soundwaves are used to physically infuse desired chemicals onto the structure area of materials enhancing them with clinically proven anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties,” explained Jason Migdal, head of the company’s business development team.

Earlier this week, China's National Health Commission reported that "the ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise," wrote Reuters. Until a vaccine is successfully formulated and internationally distributed, more lives are in danger. The coronavirus has spread rapid fire across China and now into several other countries, including the United States and Australia. Israel, too, is examining patients who might be affected with the disease. Several dozen people have died and thousands more are infected with a fatal prognosis. The disease manifests itself as severe respiratory problems, including hemorrhagic pneumonia and liver and kidney dysfunction.

“We therefore want to accelerate development of our technology into providing anti-viral facemasks, eye-wear and hospital clothing,” Migdal said. “The virus is spread via aerosol and direct contact; significantly the latest reports also state that the ocular route is a key mechanism for infection."

“Anti-viral personal protective equipment, which are low cost, highly durable and effective, as well as sustainable to the environment, are therefore of crucial importance to combat the transmission of this viral epidemic and avoid a pandemic,” he concluded.

Research published about the company differentiates their product from the many antimicrobial fabrics that have been developed and marketed, including the use of silver, which has proven effective but costly.

Sonovia uses lower cost metal oxide nanoparticles, including zinc oxide and copper oxide to impart antibacterial activity. Research conducted through a grant by the European Union in conjunction with 16 partners from ten European countries found the one-step process in which ultrasonic irradiation both causes the formation of antimicrobial metal oxide nanoparticles and actively impregnates these nanoparticles into textile fibers to be effective. Moreover, those fabrics impregnated with the zinc and copper oxides were shown to retain significant antibacterial activity even after 100 wash cycles at 75 degrees Celsius or 65 wash cycles at 92 degrees Celsius.

Migdal noted that metallic nanoparticles have already been proposed as a formidable arsenal in the defense against influenza viruses and that research using his own company’s textiles have proven them effective against Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and multidrug resistance in bacteria.

Goldhammer-Steinberg said that although the company has not completed the commercialization process, they do have enough stored fabric in its R&D line to produce between 5,000 and 10,000 masks, which could be made immediately.