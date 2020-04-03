The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli students design low-cost prosthesis to allow girl to play violin

The girl, named Yael from Petah Tikvah, was born without her left arm, leaving her unable to fulfill her long-harboured desire to play the musical instrument.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
APRIL 3, 2020 18:03
Prosthetic limbs (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
Prosthetic limbs
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
Students at Shenkar College of Engineering, Arts, and Design in Ramat Gan have made a 16-year-old girl's dream come true when they designed a prosthetic arm to allow her to play the violin.
The girl, named Yael from Petah Tikvah, was born without her left arm, leaving her unable to fulfill her long-harboured desire to play the musical instrument.
But at a recent Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) Makeathon at the college, students were able to build upon a low-cost modular open-source prosthesis previously created by a team of TOM volunteers from Tel Aviv, and developed by another team in Singapore, to create Yael her special device.
Incredibly, the prosthetic device created by the team cost less than $60. By comparison, a typical hand prosthesis normally costs anywhere between $5,000 and $50,000. But TOM focuses on 'neglected problems' - those where affordable market solutions are unlikely as the solution applies to too few people.
"It is unlikely that any major company would be interested in creating affordable solutions for specific desires of amputees to be able to cook, paint or play the violin. But our approach allows small teams, like Shenkar students, to create such products,” said TOM Founder and President Gideon Grinstein.
The model is based on crowdsourcing volunteers who are willing to engage in "open innovation," developing products through multiple teams and iterations to help thousands of people globally.
In the case of Yael's prosthetic, the product's journey began in 2018 when Tel Aviv community members created a comfortable prosthetic for IDF veteran Noam, who wanted something that would allow him to live more independently by being able to cook and paint.
That device was then further developed for Tan Whee Boon, a young man who had lost both of his limbs to a flesh eating bacteria and wanted to be able to use the toilet independently and dress himself.
And most recently, the device, which uses specialist attachments to a modular limb, allowed Yael and another Israeli, Itamar, 27, to play the violin and drums respectively.
“The mission of TOM is to connect those with neglected problems and those with the power to create highly affordable solutions for those challenged. The second part of that goal is for the original product to be able to be scaled for others in need throughout the world. Products like the PJ Prosthesis demonstrate the tremendous potential impact of our program, by illustrating how teams all over the world can collaborate in developing additional solutions based on the original PJ-Prosthesis,” said TOM CEO Edun Sela.
Consequently, the next stage for the device will be to prepare it for global distribution by finalizing the design plans and replicating them for 15 additional users, who will troubleshoot the device by serving as test cases in Israel, the US, and the UK.
TOM has 450 solutions such as the prosthesis in development, but the benefits aren't only for those who receive the affordable products.
"Our approach allows small teams, like Shenkar students, to create such products. TOM is a formative personal and professional experience for them. in advance of entering their future profession,” Grinstein said.


Tags israeli innovation innovation Tikkun Olam
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Boosting the economy in the coronavirus outbreak By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu must stop with the scare tactics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum No coronavirus vaccine can inoculate against anti-vaxxers By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 North Korea fires two suspected ballistic missiles
A suspected missile is fired, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 22, 2020.
4 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Netanyahu orders increased restrictions as cases climb to 3,619
THE NEW coronavirus ward was completed in three days last week
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by