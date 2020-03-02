The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Italian schools go digital as coronavirus shuts classrooms

Schools in several areas have been closed since the coronavirus outbreak just over a week ago.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 2, 2020 20:40
Tourists wear protective masks in Saint Mark's Square in Venice as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak, Venice, Italy, February 27, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)
Tourists wear protective masks in Saint Mark's Square in Venice as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak, Venice, Italy, February 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI)
For schoolchildren in northern Italy, the beginning of their second week blocked at home because of coronavirus saw a scramble to adapt digital alternatives to the classroom, ranging from online maths games to homework on Dante sent by WhatsApp.
Schools in several areas have been closed since the coronavirus outbreak just over a week ago and authorities have had to improvise to keep classes going, using school digital platforms and services like Skype, Microsoft Teams or Google Classroom.
"The system has been functioning very well and it's holding up for the moment," said Lucia Balzarini, a religion teacher at the A. Tosi agricultural technical college in Codogno, a town in the quarantined "red zone" where five children have tested positive. "The problem will be in the longer term."
Her school was closed on Saturday, Feb. 22 and by the following Thursday, the virtual system was operational.
Schools have been closed in the northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna until at least the end of the week, but with the number of cases in Italy rising to more than 2,000, there is no certainty about when they will reopen.
Many schools have websites and email or electronic messaging groups that have allowed teachers and pupils to stay in touch.
"The school has an electronic registry and I am sending work to my pupils using email and WhatsApp. I gave them a canto of Dante today to study," said Flavia Santonico, a high school teacher in Bologna.
In the red zone in which 10 towns in the Lombardy region around Milan and one town in neighboring Veneto have been locked down, telecoms operator TIM has temporarily provided unlimited data coverage.
Marco De Rossi, head of WeSchool, an Italian company that develops educational platforms, said the company had seen a three-fold jump in traffic on its platforms last week, with 590,000 active users. He said extra shifts had been added to deal with demand.
"STIR CRAZY"
The Education Ministry has appealed to schools to share their experiences to help adapt to the shutdown and opened a page on its website to help with long-distance learning.
Schools and children have different levels of experience with long-distance learning and, for now, there is no national system.
"There were a few problems at first but it's working great now," said Federico Vita, 11, a pupil at the Ungaretti school in Melzo which started focusing on digital teaching techniques about three years ago.
The state school, near Milan, has "adopted" a school in the red zone in Veneto to share its experience.
The shut down has created a headache for parents forced to find child minders, work from home or take time off.
"My 12-year-old is going stir crazy," said Susan, a mother in Bologna. "And you have to make sure they don't get hooked all day on their mobiles.
"Homework has been coming through, but there have been no virtual classes or lessons or stuff like that organized yet."
Even teachers who say the system has worked well worry about whether pupils will be able to keep learning effectively outside the normal rhythm of the classroom.
Monica Boccoli, a maths teacher in Cremona, who is part of a network of teachers trying to encourage digital educational techniques, works in a school experienced in digital learning for younger pupils. "But managing an emergency is different," she said. "In primary schools, teacher contact remains fundamental."


Tags italy school coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by