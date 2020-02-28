Japanese oleh tells 'Post' Israel is racist, kids made fun of in school

A Japanese American Jerusalemite, who immigrated to Israel nine years ago, is speaking about against what she describes as an increasing and uncomfortable level of racism against Asians in Israel since the coronavirus began to spread around the world.

“My kids got made fun of at school,” Neriah Blumental told The Jerusalem Post. “The kids put their heads inside their shirts like they were wearing masks and said they don’t want to breathe around them.”

Blumental is Jewish and lived in America and Japan before making aliyah. Lately, she said she tries not to travel by bus and noted that she and her friends have been made to feel very uncomfortable in grocery stores and other shops.

The coronavirus originated in China. As of Thursday, there have been 78,630 confirmed cases of the virus in China and 2,747 deaths. However, China is 3,054 kilometers away from Japan and has had only 186 cases - in comparison to Italy’s 400, for example.

“All Asians are not the same,” Blumental said, noting that, in fact, there is a high-level of animosity between Koreans, Chinese and Japanese people and confusing them is rather offensive.

She said that last weekend, when Israel learned that a group of South Koreans that had been in the country were diagnosed with coronavirus, Israel shut its borders to Koreans and Japanese simultaneously. Korea has the largest number of coronavirus cases outside of China.

Blumental’s Japanese friends received a letter from the Japanese embassy on the 23rd of February that said all Japanese were asked to stay in quarantine at their hotels until they could leave on an airplane arranged by the government the next day at 8 a.m. from Ben-Gurion Airport.

A few days later, on the 26th, the embassy disseminated a letter to Japanese travelers noting that it had received numerous reports of racism and that many hotels were denying Japanese visitors a place to stay. The embassy asked that anyone who experienced a challenge contact the embassy and report it.

“It’s embarrassing for me,” Blumental admitted. “My Japanese friends wanted to know why Israel” reacted the same to the South Koreans and the Japanese, when the status of the virus in Japan had experienced no change when the quarantine was annoucned and appears contained. Moreover, Japan has been able to trace around 30% of its cases to Chinese tourists. Italy, in contrast, traces the same percentage of cases to internal exposure, according to the WHO.

Blumental said she feels that Israel was hesitant to quarantine Italians or shut its borders to the foreigners who traveled through Italy because they are white. At the time the quarantine was put on Japan, Italy already had an equal level of coronavirus spread.

“Why did it take three more days before Italians even had to go into quarantine?” she asked. “If they had put the quarantine into effect at the same time, that guy wouldn’t have been walking around for three days.”

Blumental was referring to an Israeli who came back from Italy on Sunday and was diagnosed on Thursday with coronavirus. Then, on Friday, his wife was diagnosed with the disease, too.

She said she is not against the steps the Health Ministry is taking to protect the citizens of Israel from the virus, but she felt that the way it lumped Korean, Japanese and Chinese people together, as if this is an Asian disease and not one that originated in China, makes her uncomfortable. Moreover, it seems that Israel should be getting more accustomed to Asians, given the growing number of Asian tourists and increasing travel by Israelis to the region. For example, the number of Chinese tourists jumped 67% to 84,000 in the first half of 2019 from the same time in 2018 and the number for June alone was up 100% from the year before at about 14,000, the Tourism Ministry reported last year. And on the flip side, there has been a continual rise in Israeli tourism to Japan. Figures published by the Japanese tourism National Tourism Organization in 2012 showed that three times as many Israelis (nearly 22,000) visited Japan in 2012 compared 2011. According to the most recent WHO report, there have been 3,664 confirmed cases outside of China in 46 countries. The highest number of infections outside of China are in the Republic of Korea, followed by Italy, Japan and then Iran. There were also 705 cases of coronavirus diagnosed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked in Japan. The passengers were from all around the world.

“You can grow up and change your name, you can lose weight, you can wear contacts, but you cannot change your face,” Blumental said. “I want people to be outraged. We should not tolerate discrimination against anyone.”