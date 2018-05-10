‘Landmark agreement’ signed between Bar-Ilan Institute and UN Nano Lab

A "new era of scientific cooperation” between Israel and Europe is about to begin with the signing this week of a research and cooperation agreement – the first of its kind in Israel – between Bar-Ilan University and the UN Nanotechnology Laboratory located in Portugal.



Bar-Ilan University said on Wednesday that its Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials signed the agreement with the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) during the first session of a joint workshop that will continue in September in Portugal.





The agreement was signed in Ramat Gan between Prof. Dror Fixler, director of BINA, and Prof. Lars Montelius, director of INL.“Next month, our researchers will present a proposal for applied research that has the potential to be patented,” said Fixler at the signing. “Three joint projects between us have already received funding and others will also receive grants. I am very pleased to lead this important initiative, which enables Bar-Ilan scientists to be part of the international community of nanotechnology researchers.“Thanks to this agreement, we will also become partners in the European network of nanotechnology institutes ,” he added.“This important agreement offers our researchers an international stage to promote their groundbreaking research. The agreement reflects the vision of our university to advance scientific, technological and medical research over the coming years, and to increase our international collaboration, including training of international students,” said Bar-Ilan University vice president for research Prof. Shulamit Michaeli.At INL, 100 researchers from 30 countries conduct research in all fields of nanotechnology. Established a decade ago by the governments of Spain and Portugal, its annual budget is 100 million Euros.