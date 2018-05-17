Legal abortions continue to decline despite rise in population

The number of legal abortions in 2016 declined 3% below the figure of the previous year; 16% below that in 2010, 30% compared to 2000 and by 34% compared to 1990 -- despite the significant rise in the population in the last nearly three decades.



These figures were supplied by the Health Ministry without explanation, but a trends in previous years were apparently due to the significantly lower number of immigrant women from the former Soviet Union who used abortions as a form of birth control, as well as improved birth control methods to the general population and possibly efforts by voluntary groups that discourage abortion.





There were a total of 17,990 legal abortions in Israel in 2016 (the latest year to be reported), compared to 18,246 in 2015. A total of 19,574 women applied for an abortion and 19,254 were approved, but 1,264 women decided not to abort despite approval by hospital abortion committees.According to the law, legal abortions are approved for women whose health (both physical and mental) would be likely to be harmed by a pregnancy; a physical defect in the fetus; the woman’s age (under 17 and over 40); and pregnancy outside of marriage. In 2016, the reasons for the abortion approval were 20.3% for each of the first two reasons, 9% for the third and 50.3% for the fourth. The greatest decline was in girls under the age of 17.According to the ministry report, two-fifths of the abortions were carried out in private hospitals or clinics (a decline of 59% since 2000); 34% in government hospitals (an increase of 25% since then); 19% in hospitals owned by Clalit Health Service (a 13% increase); and 6% in voluntary hospitals in Jerusalem.There was a decline in abortions in all age groups, as well among Jewish women with 13 or more years of education compared to the less educated. The rate of approvals was higher among new immigrants from the former Soviet Union and from Ethiopia than other Israeli women. The abortion rate was 4.6 times higher in Ethiopian immigrant women than in the general population.Sixty percent of legal abortions in 2016 were carried out up to the seventh week of gestation, compared to just 48% in the year 2000. There were just 300 abortions carried out late in pregnancy (after the 23rd week). The oral abortion pill, Mifegyne (mifepristone) was used by almost a third of the women who aborted; these were half of all the women who aborted before the seventh week of pregnancy.