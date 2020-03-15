The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
MDA to roll out drive-through coronavirus test, increase screening 1,900%

Individuals would drive up to large medical tents placed strategically across the country and be swabbed without having to leave their car.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 15, 2020 19:35
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Israel could soon roll out drive-through testing for coronavirus with a goal of testing as many as 15,000 patients per day, according to Magen David Adom medical director Refael Strugo.This would represent a 1,900% increase in daily screening.
Individuals would drive up to large medical tents placed strategically across the country and be swabbed without having to leave their car. This, said Strugo, would allow for quicker testing – about 2 or 3 minutes per test – to see if someone is infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. It would also allow the country to determine better how many people are really carrying the virus, since as many as 80% of patients are asymptomatic.
“Formally, as of today, there are just over 210 patients,” Strugo told The Jerusalem Post. “But I believe there are hundreds more [patients] that we don’t know about. If we test more people then we will find all or more of the persons that are carrying the virus – the ones that are asymptomatic or who have very minor symptoms – and then we could isolate them and stop the spread of the disease.
“This is what the Health Ministry thinks would be the best way; I agree,” he said.
Today, MDA carries out only around 750 tests per day. Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman has said he hopes to grow that number to closer to 2,000 tests per day.
Strugo explained that there are several challenges to increasing the number of tests in Israel at all.
“We need equipment for the tests themselves,” he said, explaining that the Health Ministry is responsible for purchasing the test kits and there are not enough.
Israel tests using what is known as a polymerase chain reaction or PCR screening that was invented in the US in 1983.
To administer the test, an MDA paramedic travels to the home of a potential patient. The paramedic swabs his or her two nostrils and mouth and stores a refrigerated sample, which is then delivered to one of Israel’s five coronavirus testing labs. The whole process takes around an-hour-and-a-half.
Strugo said that Israel has labs at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer; Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem; Soroka Hospital, Rambam Medical Center; and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. However, none of these labs are working full-time on coronavirus, and certainly not 24/7.
Additionally, MDA has been lacking the manpower to conduct tests, he said, noting that the organization recently trained an additional 1,000 workers and volunteers and on Sunday it started training medical students. He said MDA is still looking for an additional 500 medical student volunteers to achieve the 2,000 tests per day minimum goal using the currently method.
Strugo believes that the Health Ministry will green light the drive-through method, which has worked really well in South Korea and Taiwan, for example, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In South Korea, about 15,000 tests a day are being conducted at 50 drive-through centers.
What about the home test, similar to that of a home pregnancy test or certain laryngeal exams that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about earlier in the month?
Strugo said is not confident in this method.
There are some European manufactures and some American ones that came out with a home test, Strugo said. Some of these are breath tests and others are blood tests. But he said, “I don’t think that any one of them actually went through validation according to a cross with the current tests. If one of them would be found to have the accuracy of the test we use today, it would be better to have a point of care test - this is the best way. But until now I have not seen one validated.”


