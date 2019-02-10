Meet the Israeli company optimistic about beating ALS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease or Lou Gehrig's Disease, is the most common degenerative disease of the adult motor system.
Sadly, there is neither a cure, nor an effective treatment to halt or reverse the progressive disease that affects approximately 700 Israelis and 30,000 Americans today.
Israeli drug development company NeuroSense Therapeutics is cautiously optimistic, however, that highly encouraging pre-clinical research results delivered by its novel ALS treatment could offer patients renewed hope
.
"I met Shai Rishoni, a neighbor of mine and a very well-known ALS patient, who was the CEO and chairman of non-profit organization Prize4Life," Alon Ben-Noon, CEO and co-founder of NeuroSense told The Jerusalem Post.
"There was an immediate connection, although we communicated via computer and never heard his voice in reality. We made the decision that I should gather the brightest brains I know in this community of biotech and do something about ALS."
The drug developed by NeuroSense's leading team of experienced, multi-disciplinary professionals is based on two well-known, safe drugs: an antibiotic and an inflammatory drug. The two compounds joined together focus on two targets, one outside the motorneurone cells and one inside the cell itself.
The company has already received the backing of some of the world's leading clinicians, including Dr. Ben-Zion Weiner and Prof. Jeremy Shefner.
"We are trying to rescue the motorneurone in two ways, both in terms of the processes that are happening inside the cell itself which cause the degeneration, and the other is to reduce the inflammatory response from the cell surrounding," Ben-Noon said.
While such treatment is a relatively new concept in ALS, pre-clinical studies on zebrafish at a southern Israeli research center have delivered far better results than existing drugs on the market, such as Riluzole. Researchers saw a drastic improvement in the ALS locomotor ability and observed an outstanding recovery of the degenerated motor neurons.
Accordingly, NeuroSense is planning to commence clinical trials later this year in the United States and Israel.
Zebrafish are often used for testing in the central nervous system
field due to their human-like genome sequence, optical transparency and fast reproduction rate.
Although they have been used to study drugs to combat other diseases such as Parkinson’s and epilepsy, NeuroSense believes this is a new model for ALS.
"As much as we can learn with mice, the models are not very predictive. Here, we very much hope to prove that it the zebrafish results are predictive and will be shown in humans," Ben-Noon said.
The clinical trials, he added, will provide greater clarity regarding whether the drug can slow down the progression of the disease or stop it altogether. While the majority of clinicians dispute the possibility of reversing the effects of ALS, they do believe patient movement can be improved to some extent.
"Most large pharma companies neglect ALS nowadays, and prefer to focus on larger markets such as cancer or, if it's in the CNS field, it's usually Parkinsons or multiple sclerosis," said Ben-Noon.
"With these kind of diseases, you can work better on their symptoms and gain lots of profit. With ALS, it’s very hard to work only on symptoms, so either you find a disease-modifying drug, which is also very difficult, or you don’t play this game."
Once clinical studies do get underway, likely in the latter half of the year, NeuroSense expects to see results within 12-14 months.
"Although there still isn't much to help someone diagnosed with ALS today, future patients should have hope because of the developments of a few companies," said Ben-Noon. "Clinical studies, such as ours in the near future, offer hope to patients who may even receive a drug that might work for them."
Wishing to give back something to the ALS patient community which it has worked with so closely since its establishment, NeuroSense has given the Israel ALS Research Association (IsrA.L.S.), which merged with Prize4Life, a percentage of the company.
"I hope we won’t be the only ones to give something back to the community. I hope other companies will join us," said Ben-Noon.
