Need National Insurance? Here's how you can get help online

As the number of people in quarantine increases, it is important that the public use digital means of communicating with National Insurance.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 14, 2020 20:03
‘TO BE a parent in Israel is almost obligatory’: Israel’s national health insurance system offers one of the world’s most generous fertility packages. (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE; INGIMAGE/ASAP)
Israel’s Bituach Leumi (National Insurance) said that it will make all efforts to respond to the needs of the public despite reducing its staff to ensure their safety as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.
The unemployment department, income support and senior citizen assistance departments will all be available. 
In a press release, National Insurance director-general Meir Spiegler said the organization will make efforts to respond to all inquiries but will need to divert its resources to the areas that it feels will have significant increase of appeals due to the coronavirus
National Insurance will increase telephone services through which citizens can ask their questions rather than making a live appointment, which will protect the staff and citizens. According to medical professionals, one person with coronavirus is likely to infect as many as 3.2 to 3.5 others on average. 
The public is also called upon to use all digital means, including the National Insurance website, through which their inquiries can be promptly answered.
People are asked to make an appointment through the automated phone system. Then, a National Insurance agent will respond by phone and try to serve the person’s needs without him or her entering a physical office. 
Phone number for the National Insurance Institute: * 6050
Phone number for IDF veterans: * 9696
There is also a live-chat available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. online each day on the National Insurance Facebook page.
National Insurance is also on Telegram. 
As the number of people in quarantine increases, it is important that the public use digital means of communicating:
>Filing claims online: https://bit.ly/38PVhsk
>Submitting documentation: https://bit.ly/38Lvame
>Personalized website services: https://ps.btl.gov.il/#/login
This can be used to follow up on any claims process, issue certificates, view previous communications from National Insurance and more 
>Contact a local branch by Internet: https://bit.ly/3aMIjga
>Personal chat service: https://chat.btl.gov.il/OtpLogin
Talk to a representative (not a robot) via live chat

>Make an appointment: https://bit.ly/2Q8oKXA branch


