The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New CoronaTech Israel portal shows Israel's efforts to fight coronavirus

Called CoronaTech Israel, the Wix-powered website has information about the various initiatives and collaborations made between Israeli tech firms, start-ups, nonprofits, ministries and academia.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 17, 2020 14:18
A businessperson working at his computer (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXNIO)
A businessperson working at his computer (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXNIO)
HealthIL and Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) have partnered together to launch a new hub of comprehensive information to show how Israeli tech companies are mobilizing in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Globes reported.
Called CoronaTech Israel, the Wix-powered website has information about the various initiatives and collaborative efforts made between Israeli tech firms, start-ups, nonprofits, government ministries and academic institutions.
It also features news and updates regarding new developments in the fight against coronavirus from both Israel and abroad, as well as a list of challenges that the healthcare system currently faces, access to international grants, analyses from experts, tips for start-ups and proposals for further cross-border collaborations.
In addition, it also includes a list of free online events such as hackathons and webinars.
“The concentration of the content in a single website seeks to empower Israel’s tech entrepreneurship community with opportunities for collaborations and joining forces in overcoming the human and economic crisis and leveraging it for growing new ventures,” SNC and HealthIL said in a joint statement.
The repository of information uses SNC's Start-Up Nation Finder, which has data on over 6,500 tech companies, NoCamels reported.
“The global effort to triumph over the coronavirus has led to a tsunami of information, part of which includes unstructured and inaccurate about the virus and the ways to address its rapid spread,” said Jeremie Kletzkine, SNC vice president of business development.
“SNC seeks to provide a comprehensive source of reliable and diverse information for entrepreneurs, investors, developers, tech professionals, healthcare officials, and researchers: anyone who looks for the most up-to-date snapshot of using technology to fight the COVID-19 spread.”
“As the people who work daily to promote digital transformation in the healthcare systems to improve the quality of care for patients in the various healthcare providers, we believe that effective implementation starts with information-sharing and brainstorming,” HealthIL executive director Yael Ofir said.
“A professional site, such as the one we have created, will help relevant players obtain a better understanding of what works, what doesn’t work, and what is not worth wasting energy on.”


Tags start up nation Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli business owners rage over the effects of COVID-19 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Corona and politics shouldn’t mix – but they do By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A matter of time and age in the corona-era By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert It’s time to return to normalcy By EHUD OLMERT
NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER of Israel Law Center 311 Iran’s fever dream, could it exploit COVID-19 to lift sanctions? By NITSANA DARSHAN-LEITNER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by