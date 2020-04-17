New CoronaTech Israel portal shows Israel's efforts to fight coronavirus

HealthIL and Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) have partnered together to launch a new hub of comprehensive information to show how Israeli tech companies are mobilizing in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Globes reported.Called CoronaTech Israel, the Wix-powered website has information about the various initiatives and collaborative efforts made between Israeli tech firms, start-ups, nonprofits, government ministries and academic institutions. It also features news and updates regarding new developments in the fight against coronavirus from both Israel and abroad, as well as a list of challenges that the healthcare system currently faces, access to international grants, analyses from experts, tips for start-ups and proposals for further cross-border collaborations.In addition, it also includes a list of free online events such as hackathons and webinars. “The concentration of the content in a single website seeks to empower Israel’s tech entrepreneurship community with opportunities for collaborations and joining forces in overcoming the human and economic crisis and leveraging it for growing new ventures,” SNC and HealthIL said in a joint statement.The repository of information uses SNC's Start-Up Nation Finder, which has data on over 6,500 tech companies, NoCamels reported.“The global effort to triumph over the coronavirus has led to a tsunami of information, part of which includes unstructured and inaccurate about the virus and the ways to address its rapid spread,” said Jeremie Kletzkine, SNC vice president of business development. “SNC seeks to provide a comprehensive source of reliable and diverse information for entrepreneurs, investors, developers, tech professionals, healthcare officials, and researchers: anyone who looks for the most up-to-date snapshot of using technology to fight the COVID-19 spread.”“As the people who work daily to promote digital transformation in the healthcare systems to improve the quality of care for patients in the various healthcare providers, we believe that effective implementation starts with information-sharing and brainstorming,” HealthIL executive director Yael Ofir said. “A professional site, such as the one we have created, will help relevant players obtain a better understanding of what works, what doesn’t work, and what is not worth wasting energy on.”