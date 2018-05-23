Study examines acupuncture, reflexology to alleviate symptoms of neuropathy

For the first time a multicenter study (3 medical centers) that will prove objectively that acupuncture and reflexology are the only treatment that currently alleviates the symptoms of neuropathy/nerve injury from cancer patients.



The new study examines the integration of acupuncture with other complementary medicine methods, such as reflexology, in order to make a breakthrough in the treatment of neuralgia, which is very common and causes significant disruption in patients' quality of life as a result of chemotherapy. Moreover, the neuronal damage often causes a change in the patients' chemotherapy protocol, and thus they are forced to deviate from the full treatment.





Dr. Noah Samuels, medical director of the Tal Center for Integrative Oncology at the Sheba Medical Center, explains that neuropathy is a severe neurodegenerative injury caused by chemotherapy and for which an alleviating cure has not been found. In a study led by the Tal Center for Integrative Oncology, they intend to prove that acupuncture and reflexology are the only treatment that currently significantly alleviates severe neuropathy symptoms without compromising the effectiveness of conventional cancer treatment.Peripheral neuropathy is a common side effect of chemotherapy, with a significant impairment in quality of life and ability to function. Conventional treatment of neuropathy is primarily based on reducing the dose of chemotherapy or replacing it with another type that is considered less toxic to the peripheral nerves.The Tal Center for Integrative Oncology, with the support of the Adelis Foundation, is currently leading a multidisciplinary study with the Bnei Zion Medical Center and the Oncology Institute at the Lin Medical Center to create therapeutic protocols for complementary treatment of neuropathy. This is a combination of forces of centers excellence in complementary medicine to develop a treatment that can help patients with chemotherapy-induced neuropathy.This week, following the process of writing the protocol for research and training of therapists, the study was launched and will involve 120 oncology and hemato-oncology patients who meet the conditions of the study.The research will be carried out using a number of research tools. In addition, the safety of complementary medicine (side effects) and adhesion of the participants to the oncology program will be examined at the end of the study, according to the calculation of the Relative Dose Intensity.