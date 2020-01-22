Israeli study: Child vaccination cuts flu-related hospitalization by 54%

A recent study found that vaccinating children reduces the risk of hospitalization for complications associated with the flu by 54%.The research was conducted by Dr. Hannah Segaloff, an epidemiologist at the School of Public Health, University of Michigan and Prof. Mark Katz, M.D., of BGU’s Department of Health Management, Faculty of Health Sciences and a senior researcher at the Clalit Institute of General Research. Published in December 2019 in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, the study is one of the few in the world that has tested the effectiveness of childhood vaccination against influenza and risk of hospitalization. The study not only shows that the flu vaccine can reduce children's hospitalization by half, but it also confirms the guidelines in both Israel and in the United States that recommend two vaccine doses for children up to age 8 who have never been vaccinated or who previously received one dose. “Children vaccinated according to government guidelines are much better protected from influenza than those who only receive one vaccine,” said Dr. Segaloff. "Our results also showed that the vaccine was effective in three different seasons with different circulating viruses, reinforcing the importance of getting an influenza vaccine every year no matter what virus strain is circulating," she added. Professor Katz also declared that "young children are at high risk of hospitalization due to influenza complications. Children with underlying illnesses such as asthma and heart disease have an even greater risk of complications. It is important to prevent influenza infections in these at-risk groups." According to a press released by Ben Gurion University, the researchers hope that the study will impact parents' decision to vaccinate their children. Earlier this month, another study had, in fact, found that over 60% of Israeli parents have not vaccinated their children against the flu. While the flu vaccine was offered to about 300,000 children in grades two to four, 60% of parents throughout Israel refused the vaccine. Those studies come after several people have died and many were hospitalized from complications caused by the flu. As on January 7, in Israel, the death toll was estimated at 18 people. Prof. Dr. Yaakov Lavi stated that “veteran doctors such as us have never encountered such aggressiveness with the disease, and this is a warning sign for us all.”The United States is also heavily affected by the flu, with an estimated 6.4 million flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from the disease this season, according to the US Center for Disease Control.