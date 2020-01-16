The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The semi-automation revolution

The fascinating story of a bricklaying robot

By MARGARET QUAMME  
JANUARY 16, 2020 19:03
A ROBOT GIVES a demonstration at a tech conference in Las Vegas on January 8. The book explores the leaps forward and backward in robot technolog (photo credit: REUTERS)
Bricklaying is one of the most ancient crafts around, one that hasn’t – as Jonathan Waldman puts it – changed much since “man crawled out of the muck.”
In 2006, two guys in upstate New York came up with an idea that they hoped would revolutionize the industry: They would build a robot capable of doing the backbreaking work that people had been doing for millennia. Nine years, and many, many experiments and failures later, they had a version of the robot that construction companies thought might be worth buying.
Before founding their company, Construction Robotics, Scott Peters was an engineer working on fuel cells at General Motors. His soon-to-be father-in-law, Nate Podkaminer, was an architect working as a project manager for a large construction firm.
Together, they conceived the idea of the robot they called SAM – for “semi-automated mason” – and began developing it.
Waldman’s fascinating account follows that process from twinkle-in-the-eye to workable result on an almost month-by-month basis. It’s a story with enough twists and turns and surprising conflict to engage even those who have never looked closely at a brick, or wanted to.
It turns out there are reasons why robotics hasn’t entered the construction industry to any great extent. Though construction is a huge industry, it also is a deeply conservative one, “famously stubborn in its adoption of new technology.”
It also takes place not in the “clear, climate-controlled space” where robots thrive, but “in the wild, where nothing was fixed or level or clean.”
Although the process of developing a working robot was frustrating for those involved, those struggles make for lively reading.
Often, operators had to give SAM a subtle nudge with a hand or foot to keep it from going off track. As the machine was subjected to new weather conditions, its inventors rigged a hairdryer to keep mortar from getting too mushy and a heating pad to maintain the proper temperature for the robot’s innards.
At its first public demonstration, Waldman writes, “the contrivance had a lot more in common with a treehouse cobbled together by 10-year-olds than an iMac or even a minivan.”
Waldman’s bemused account of bumpy progress, in which the innovators solved one problem only to be confronted by a dozen others, provides a believable and intriguing look at the way technological change lurches forward, as well as a personal look at the growing pains of a new company.
This is a story of people as well as of technological innovation, and Waldman is as interested in those doing the inventing and implementing as he is in their creations.
Waldman’s endless curiosity and lively explanations make the book irresistible for anyone inquisitive about machines and the people who make and use them.


