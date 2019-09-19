Two Israelis contract Zika after visiting Thailand

Two Israelis were diagnosed with the Zika virus after a trip to Thailand, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Environment.



The statement mentioned that one of the travelers was from Tel Aviv and the other was from the Sharon area. The report added that the ministries will follow the Tel Aviv Municipality and Sharon area council's efforts to fight mosquitoes.

The ministries stressed that there have been no transmissions of the virus detected in Israel. Since early 2019, there have been eight Zika cases diagnosed in Israel , but that the patients had all contracted the virus while abroad, the ministries said.In Israel, the Asian tiger mosquito commonly transmits diseases and is active during the day, especially when its hot, the ministries said.The ministries recommended drying and searching "small bodies of water," including flower pots and vases in order to prevent mosquito development. They also issued a special warning for pregnant women and women planning on becoming pregnant.Despite the virus becoming less common worldwide, the ministries still say that it is possible to contract Zika in many places around the world.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });