Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

University of Haifa partners with Canadian cannabis firm to treat PTSD

Once the pre-clinical research phase and human clinical trials are complete, the company will try to license the product globally.

By
November 5, 2019 17:16
1 minute read.
Cannabis

Cannabis [Illustrative]. (photo credit: INIMAGE)

The business and commercialization arm of the University of Haifa has partnered with a Canadian medical cannabis firm to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other related mental health conditions.

A whole subsidiary of the university, Carmel - University of Haifa Economic Corporation has provided British Columbia-based Allied Corp. with a proprietary pre-clinical animal model to enable Allied to advance specialized pharmaceutical cannabinoid research and product development.

After gaining access to the animal model, as well as the university’s scientific facilities, Allied says it will be able to conduct the pre-clinical phase of AC001, a pharmaceutical product it is developing to treat mental health conditions, including PTSD.

“By partnering with Allied to pioneer the treatment of PTSD and other mental health conditions through medical cannabis, Carmel and University of Haifa are once again proudly leveraging the greatest potential in Israeli ingenuity and technology for the purpose of addressing the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Carmel Ltd. and Carmel Innovations CEO Elka Nir.

According to the US National Center for PTSD, approximately 7-8% of the population will suffer from PTSD at some point during their lives. About 10% of women develop PTSD during their lifetime, the center says, compared with 4% of men.

“This is the first important step towards Allied bringing an academically validated pharmaceutical product to those who need it most: those people around the globe who have given of themselves to serve their country and are now suffering with PTSD,” said David Weinkauf, VP of Pharma Development for Allied.


Related Content

November 5, 2019
Israeli team develops novel therapy to target advanced cancerous tumors

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings