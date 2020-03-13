WATCH: WHO launches global fund to battle coronavirus

The World Health Organization launched a global fund on Friday to help countries battle the pandemic disease COVID-19 in a situation where needs are fast outpacing resources.





“The WHO has outlined a 675 million funding need for its COVID-19 response through April of this year alone,” UN Foundation Vice President for Global Health Strategy Kate Dodson told reporters on Thursday, in advance of Friday's announcement. “Resource needs will far outpace this initial estimate as the disease continues to spread,” she said.





The “COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund" will go to support the work of WHO and partners to track the spread of the virus, support research and vaccine efforts and provide resources to countries, particularly those with weak health care systems, Dodson explained.





UN Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens told reporters, “This is a truly global crisis that we can not overcome without a truly global response. Local efforts are vital, but they will not be enough on their own.”





There is a strong case for collective action as the best way to combat the disease, she said.





The fund will provide a venue for people, companies and nations that want to help but do not know how to get involved, she said.





“We all have or will have friends or family that is impacted [by the disease[. We need all hands on deck,” Cousens said adding, "we are all in this together.”





Scott Pendergast, WHO director of strategic planning and partnerships, told reporters that the WHO was “looking at where the greatest risk is and in particular looking at countries with weaker health systems, that will need technical and operational support.”





Among the resources the WHO wants to make available is diagnostic tools, intensive care units, protective equipment, ventilators and oxygen, timely reporting on cases and public health messaging. It also wants to support research on the virus and vaccine development, he added.



