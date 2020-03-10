A ten-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued after spending 52 hours trapped in the debris of a hotel which collapsed in southeastern China. The hotel was being used to quarantine people exposed to coronavirus.18 people were killed in the collapse and a further 12 are missing. 71 people were in the hotel in the city of Quanzhou at the time of the collapse, which happened within seconds, the Associated Press has reported. The boy and his mother were located late on Monday night and were freed around three hours later after emergency services worked diligently to dig them out. The cause of the collapse is still being investigated, although remodeling work on two supermarkets located on the first floor were suspected to have contributed. A pillar reportedly deformed a few minutes prior to the collapse, Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday, quoting a district official.The building was constructed in 2013, and converted into an express hotel in 2018. Most parts of China are quarantining people who have travelled from high risk areas for 14 days, or even those who travelled abroad or outside their home region, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.