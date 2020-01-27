7 hospitalized, 7 missing after fatal fire at Alabama boat dock

Seven people are wounded and seven more are still unaccounted for following a fire Sunday night at a boat dock in Jackson County, Alabama, the WAFF 48 news agency reported.
The news agency reported that at least 35 boats at the dock were destroyed in the fire, and multiple emergency service agencies have dispatched responders to the scene to look for any survivors and further assess the damage.
Investigators have yet to determine the number of fatalities, though it is believed that at least some did occur.
BREAKING: Fatal fire at Jackson County Marina. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus tells me he can not confirm the number of dead yet, but 7 people were taken to the hospital and 35 boats are a total loss. Much more information on this devastating fire coming on @waff48 Today. pic.twitter.com/tTB0JoVQvj— Eric Graves WAFF 48 (@ReporterEric) January 27, 2020
The news agency reported that at least 35 boats at the dock were destroyed in the fire, and multiple emergency service agencies have dispatched responders to the scene to look for any survivors and further assess the damage.
WATCH: Sun is up and we’re getting a much better look at the devastation from the overnight fire at the Jackson County Marina. Investigators are still working to determine how many fatalities there are. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/jq26MIJyw2— Eric Graves WAFF 48 (@ReporterEric) January 27, 2020
Investigators have yet to determine the number of fatalities, though it is believed that at least some did occur.