if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Accused British member of 'Dark Overlord' hacking appears in US court

It was not clear from the indictment if any of the victims paid the ransom or if sensitive files were released by Dark Overlord.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 01:19
Hacker (photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
Hacker
(photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
A man from the United Kingdom who prosecutors say was a member of the hacking collective known as "The Dark Overlord" appeared in a federal court in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday following his extradition to face conspiracy and identity theft charges.
Nathan Wyatt, 39, pleaded not guilty to a U.S. District Court indictment handed down in November 2017 accusing the hacking group of stealing sensitive information from St. Louis-area companies and demanding ransom to keep it secret.
He was ordered held without bond pending further court proceedings.
"Today’s extradition shows that the hackers hiding behind The Dark Overlord moniker will be held accountable for their alleged extortion of American companies," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski of the U.S. Justice Department’s criminal division said in a written statement.
"We are thankful for the close cooperation of our partners in the United Kingdom in ensuring that the defendant will face justice in U.S. court," Benczkowski said.
The Justice Department did not say where in the UK Wyatt was taken into custody or if his accomplices in Dark Overlord had also been arrested during a lengthy investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
It was not immediately clear if Wyatt had retained a U.S. defense attorney following his extradition from the UK.
According to the indictment, starting in 2016 Wyatt and other members of Dark Overlord accessed computers owned by healthcare providers, a medical records company and accounting firm in the St. Louis area to obtain sensitive information.
The suspects then sent emails or text messages to victims threatening to release the secrets unless ransom was paid in bitcoin.
In one instance members of the Dark Overlord sent texts to the daughter of a business owner, starting: "hi ... you look peaceful," and telling her that her patient files would be released in four days because "your daddy" had refused to pay them.
It was not clear from the indictment if any of the victims paid the ransom or if sensitive files were released by Dark Overlord.
In January the shares of a blue-chip British insurer, Hiscox Ltd, dipped nearly 5% after the Dark Overlord claimed to have stolen 18,000 files from British insurance firms involved in litigation over the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.
Wyatt was not charged in connection with that incident.


Tags Britain hack hacker
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by