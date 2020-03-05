The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
An asteroid, possibly the size of LAX, will fly by the Earth in April

The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs was 10 km in diameter, more than twice the size of this one.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 5, 2020 16:38
A massive asteroid named 52768 (1998 OR2), with an average estimated diameter of the length of the Belmont Stakes, will be flying past Earth towards the end of April. Exact fly-by time is predicted for April 29 at 4:56 a.m. EST.
The asteroid is forecasted to finally measure-in at around 1.8-4.1 km when it finally screams by the Earth at 8.7 km per second (19,461 mph), 6.3 million km (3,908,791 miles) away from the surface. At its smallest estimate, it will be the size of Monaco at its largest it will be almost as large as Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
According to NASA, there is no possibility of this asteroid colliding into the Earth's surface. NASA furthers claims that there are also no comets or asteroids in space that are currently set on collision courses towards Earth, and no object is projected to hit Earth anytime in the several centuries according to their estimates.
However, since everyone loves doomsday scenarios lets play one out: If the asteroid would to career into the planet, it would have the ability to completely destroy several continents upon impact, flatten concrete structures, create shock waves that would shatter windows and would be "large enough to cause global effects," such as natural disasters, atmospheric issues like radiation, among others. While it wouldn't be the end of civilization as we know it, it would be a totally different world.
The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs was 10 km in diameter, more than twice even three times the size of this one. It is believed that the impact of that asteroid threw so much moisture and earth into the air that it began blocking out the sun, lowering temperatures to unlivable conditions for the once large ruling reptiles.
“Objects close to and larger than one kilometer can cause damage on a global scale. They can trigger earthquakes, tsunamis, and other secondary effects that extend far beyond the immediate impact area,” according National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy. Astronomers estimate that there is a 1 in 50,000 chance of an object of this size hitting earth every century.
A mile-wide asteroid striking the Earth at around 30,000 mph, would be roughly equal to the effect of a 1 million megaton bomb. For scale, if an asteroid the size of a house were to hit the Earth at that speed it would have the effect of the atomic-bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II, according to HowStuffWorks.
The planetoid, first identified in 1998, is being tracked by NASA's Near-Earth Asteroid Tracking (NEAT) system, and has been classified as a "potentially hazardous object" due to its trajectory as it approaches the Earth's orbit. Near-Earth Objects are classified as objects that travel within 50 million km of the Earth's Orbit.
The largest asteroid to have ever flown by the Earth was 3122 Florence (1981 ET3), which was estimated to be 2.45 km in diameter, and did so on September 1, 2017. It is projected to return on September 2, 2057.


Tags space NASA asteroid
