At least 4 killed, several injured in Maryland newspaper shooting

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A gunman fired through a glass door at a newspaper in the Maryland capital of Annapolis and sprayed the newsroom with bullets on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, news reports said.



The suspect has been apprehended and no motive is known for the attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper, local news reports said. Law enforcement in Baltimore and New York City deployed protective forces to major media outlets as a precaution, authorities said.





For now, the Annapolis shooting is being treated as a local incident and not one that involves terrorism, a law enforcement official said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local authorities, the official said.Phil Davis, who identified himself as a courts and crime reporter at the Capital Gazette, tweeted that multiple people had been shot.Davis said a single shooter "shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead." He later said he was safe and being interviewed by police."There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he tweeted.President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said."Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected," she said. Trump was aboard Air Force One, returning to Washington from an event in Wisconsin.One law enforcement source told CBS News the suspect is a male in his 20s who had no identification on him. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect used a shotgun.Police also went to the offices of the Baltimore Sun as a precaution, that paper reported.The New York Police Department said it was beefing up security at New York-based news organizations as a precaution."We're deploying units from our Critical Response Command to news outlets throughout New York City," said Officer Andrew Lava, an NYPD spokesman."There is no active threat at this time," he said.Agents from the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the incident, the bureau tweeted.Police are checking the building in Annapolis for explosives and whether more than one suspect was involved, Anne Arundel County police spokesman, Lieutenant Ryan Frashure, told reporters.